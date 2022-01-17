Double slaying keeps focus on child victims of violence

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After a week of soul-searching following the fatal drive-by shooting of a girl, a separate double homicide in Augusta is sure to keep attention on gun violence and how to stop it from hurting children.

Arbrie Anthony, 8, was shot Jan. 8 outside her home at the Dogwood Terrace apartments. While authorities don’t believe she was the intended target in the drive-by, she died nonetheless.

No children were injured in Friday’s double slaying in the 2500 block of Hammond Avenue — but they easily could have been.

Several kids were inside the home as Raven Tolbert and Mercedes Gibson, both 27, were killed and a third woman was injured . The suspect, Tarrez Latrell Booker, 26, later killed himself as officers closed in on him at a local motel.

The double homicide is reminiscent of one in May that claimed the lives of two women and left two others injured at the Magnolia Court Apartments on East Telfair Street.

Children were also nearby when that shooting happened.

They weren’t physically hurt, but it will probably scar their memories forever.

“They just came and started shooting and shot my mama and my grandma. My mama just laid down,” Jordan Moulton, 8 years old at the time, told News 12.

He and his three young siblings say they a tall man enter his grandma’s apartment and open fire. Their mom Tishaa Moulton was killed, along with 40-year-old Latoya Oglesby. Their grandmother and another woman were injured.

Probably the young victim that’s most on everyone’s minds right now is Arbrie.

Although one suspect is in custody, more arrests are expected.

In the meantime, Arbrie’s family marched on Saturday, calling for change .

Her dad, Arthur, said he hopes the support he’s seen from the community will encourage others to call for an end to gun violence in Augusta.

He said the march had a larger purpose beyond just honoring Arbrie.

“We’re out here today we’re marching, trying to stop the violence,” he said.

“I hate that this had to happen, but for my baby to bring the community together, any message for her — stop the violence — we did this for her.”

