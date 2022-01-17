Advertisement

DHEC updates quarantine guidance for teachers

By Steven Ardary
Jan. 16, 2022
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The state health department is updating its guidance for teachers and school staff that have been exposed to COVID-19.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control on Sunday said the new guidelines are for teachers and other school staff that have been exposed to COVID-19 but are not showing symptoms during a “crisis staffing condition.”

“School teachers and staff who are not maximally (up to date) vaccinated and who have been exposed to COVID-19 but have no symptoms do not need to quarantine, as long as they have a negative test on day 5 after their exposure and wear a mask for 10 days after exposure,” DHEC said in a release.

Health officials said the change was made to help with school staffing shortages in communities with significant outbreaks.

DHEC said the change will allow the continuation of in-person learning in schools that would otherwise need to close due to staffing shortages.

