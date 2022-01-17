Crews responding to a fire in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County Sheriff’s Office dispatch confirms they responded to a house fire on the 1900 Block of Fenwick Street in Augusta.

According to dispatch, the initial call came in as smoke coming from a house. A spokesperson with the Augusta FD tells us the house was abandoned, there were no injuries, and there was only minor damage to parts of the house’s interior.

