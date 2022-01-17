Advertisement

Crews responding to a fire in Augusta

Richmond County Sheriff’s Office dispatch confirms they are responding to a house fire on the...
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office dispatch confirms they are responding to a house fire on the 1900 Block of Fenwick Street in Augusta.(AP)
By William Rioux
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 9:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County Sheriff’s Office dispatch confirms they responded to a house fire on the 1900 Block of Fenwick Street in Augusta.

According to dispatch, the initial call came in as smoke coming from a house. A spokesperson with the Augusta FD tells us the house was abandoned, there were no injuries, and there was only minor damage to parts of the house’s interior.

Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office investigating double homicide on Hammond Avenue
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Victims identified, suspect found dead in Augusta double homicide
GDOT confirms they are working to remove a car that drove off the I-20 bridge.
Car drives off I-20 bridge into Augusta Canal
First Alert issued for the potential of Black Ice, gusty winds, and cold wind chills
FIRST ALERT ISSUED | The latest from First Alert WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino
Lindsay Dickerson and FedEx driver
UGA alum gets unexpected gift of a lifetime

Latest News

Monday's donation drive has been rescheduled until Tuesday due to the weather.
United Way MLK Day donation drive postponed
Black ice is dangerous because of its transparency, meaning we’re less likely to see it,...
GDOT prepares for potential black ice across the region
MARTA has confirmed CEO Jeffrey Parker has passed away.
MARTA CEO, Jeffrey Parker, dies at 55; Interim CEO announced
GDOT confirms they are working to remove a car that drove off the I-20 bridge.
Car drives off I-20 bridge into Augusta Canal