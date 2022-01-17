Black ice, outages and other remnants of winter weather

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Department of Transportation is asking drivers to be mindful of possible black ice on the roads.

GDOT wants to remind drivers not to slam on their breaks or overcorrect their steering when hitting ice, as this often can cause a car to spin out of control.

The agency moved forward fully staffed into Monday with 121 employees out working.

The agency reports using hundreds of thousands of gallons of brine to treat major highways and roads.

Although a large part of the region was unscathed by a winter storm Sunday, areas did receive a large amount of rain, remnants of which could freeze as temperatures dip.

The winter storm did cause some power outages in the CSRA. At one point, Aiken Electric Cooperative reported more than 150 houses without power in Aiken, Edgefield and Saluda counties.

That number was down to 39 by morning morning.

