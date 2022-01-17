BettyWhiteChallenge: Adopt a pup in honor of the late actress

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Today would have been Betty White’s 100th birthday. The legendary actress captured the hearts of many during her decades-long career on hit shows like the Golden Girls. She passed away at age 99 on the last day of 2021.

Since her passing, people have been participating in a #BettyWhiteChallenge, a move to help animals in shelters across America find homes. It urges fans to donate $5 to shelters in her honor.

Today, the SPCA Albrecht Center is hosting a Golden Girls-themed Adoption Event as part of the #BettyWhiteChallenge. You can donate $5 or in addition to this challenge, the SPCA is offering fee-waived adoptions on senior animals, age 6 years old or older. You will give $5 donation if you adopt a female dog.

The shelter will be open for the event at 199 Willow Run Road in Aiken from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, select theaters across the country will show the documentary film Betty White: A Celebration today.

Producers of the film say, “We will go forward with our plans to show the film on January 17 in hopes our film will provide a way for all who loved her to celebrate her life—and experience what made her such a national treasure.”

Showings will be held locally at the Regal Augusta Exchange 20 on Agerton Lane at 1 p.m., 4 p.m., and 7 p.m. times.

