#BettyWhiteChallenge: Adopt a pup in honor of the late actress

Betty White poses with Uggie the dog from the film 'The Artist' as she arrives for her Friars...
Betty White poses with Uggie the dog from the film 'The Artist' as she arrives for her Friars Club Roast in New York, Wednesday, May 16, 2012. (AP Photo/Charles Sykes)(Charles Sykes | AP)
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 10:36 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Today would have been Betty White’s 100th birthday. The legendary actress captured the hearts of many during her decades-long career on hit shows like the Golden Girls. She passed away at age 99 on the last day of 2021.

Since her passing, people have been participating in a #BettyWhiteChallenge, a move to help animals in shelters across America find homes. It urges fans to donate $5 to shelters in her honor.

Today, the SPCA Albrecht Center is hosting a Golden Girls-themed Adoption Event as part of the #BettyWhiteChallenge. You can donate $5 or in addition to this challenge, the SPCA is offering fee-waived adoptions on senior animals, age 6 years old or older. You will give $5 donation if you adopt a female dog.

The shelter will be open for the event at 199 Willow Run Road in Aiken from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, select theaters across the country will show the documentary film Betty White: A Celebration today.

Producers of the film say, “We will go forward with our plans to show the film on January 17 in hopes our film will provide a way for all who loved her to celebrate her life—and experience what made her such a national treasure.”

Showings will be held locally at the Regal Augusta Exchange 20 on Agerton Lane at 1 p.m., 4 p.m., and 7 p.m. times.

