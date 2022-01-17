Augusta gas prices remain below statewide average in Georgia

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta drivers are getting a little bit of a break on the price compared to the rest of the Peach State, even though the price is rising here.

Georgia’s average gas price on Monday was $3.11 per gallon, down from $3.12 a week ago and $3.14 a month ago but up drastically from $2.24 a year ago.

The price Monday in Augusta was $3.07, down from the price a week ago of $3.06, where it also stood a month ago, but far higher than the $2.25 of a year ago.

In South Carolina, the average price Monday was $3.02, up from $3.01 a week earlier and about where it stood a month ago but up from $2.16 a year ago.

The average price Monday in Aiken and Edgefield counties was $3.03, down from $3.04 a week ago and $3.06 a year ago but up from $2.21 a year ago.

Nationally, the average on Monday was $3.31 per gallon, rising from a week earlier.

“Average gas prices saw a slight boost over the last week as the rising price of crude oil continues to push prices up. While the rise was fairly tame, some states still saw slight declines,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

De Haan warned that prices will be going up in the coming weeks due to unrest overseas.

“The real pain at the pump will start in about four to six weeks, De Haan said. “Oil prices continue to edge higher as oil production remains a concern due to unrest in Libya and Kazakhstan, however, some improvement in the latter situation could lead to oil prices being more subdued.”

