State of Georgia to announce new mortgage assistance program

The program will assist homeowners with mortgage, delinquencies, defaults, foreclosures, and past-due utilities.(Mel Evans | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 3:33 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Georgia Department of Community Affairs (DCA) is set to announce a new program that will provide residents with mortgage assistance.

With stimulus funds totaling $354 million, the Georgia Homeowner Assistance Fund will assist homeowners with mortgage, delinquencies, defaults, foreclosures, and past-due utilities, according to officials.

Additional information is expected to be released at a press conference hosted by DCA Commissioner Christopher Nunn on Wednesday at 11 a.m. It will be held at the Columbus Consolidated Government building with a number of dignitaries including Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson and representatives from Congress.

