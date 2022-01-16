Power outages across Aiken, Edgefield and Saluda counties

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken Electric Cooperative is reporting power outages in Aiken, Edgefield and Saluda counties. Nearly 100 houses are without power.

The outage map shows some have been without power for nearly an hour and half.

For the latest outage map from Aiken Co-op: LATEST OUTAGE MAP

There are not as many outages in Georgia, but Georgia Power is reporting some.

For the latest outage map from Georgia Power: LATEST OUTAGE MAP

