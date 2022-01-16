MARTA CEO, Jeffrey Parker, dies at 55; Interim CEO announced

ATLANTA (CBS46)- MARTA CEO Jeffrey Parker ‘died suddenly’ at the age of 55, according to a spokesperson with MARTA.

MARTA released this statement on Parker’s passing:

“With very heavy hearts, we share the official news of GM/CEO Jeffrey Parker’s tragic passing on Friday evening, January 14, 2022. Please keep his family in your prayers and meditations. In the coming days, we will share more information on the transition plan, including grief counseling for employees as we process this devastating news. Jeff cared deeply about MARTA and his leadership gave us a strong foundation from which to carry forward.”

The City of Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens issued the following statement:

“I am shocked and saddened to learn of the sudden and tragic death of my colleague and friend Jeff Parker. As MARTA’S General Manager and CEO, Jeff and I worked closely together when I chaired the Transportation Committee on City Council. Jeff understood that MARTA is more than just a transportation system—it represents connectivity for residents and visitors of our great city and region. My thoughts and prayers are with Jeff’s family and friends, and with the staff and board at MARTA, during this very difficult time.”

MARTA officials have confirmed that Parker’s cause of death was suicide.

At 4:30 p.m. Saturday, MARTA announced they unanimously voted in their Interim General Manager and CEO, Collie Greenwood.

An experienced transit professional and former Chief Service Officer with the Toronto Transit Commission, Greenwood joined MARTA in 2019 as the head of Bus Operations and was promoted to Deputy General Manager of Operations last January.

