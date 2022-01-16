GDOT prepares for potential black ice across the region

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Department of Transportation is asking drivers to be mindful of possible black ice on the roads.

GDOT wants to remind drivers not to slam on their breaks or overcorrect their steering when hitting ice, as it often can cause a car to spin out of control.

As temperatures drop below freezing tonight, GDOT reminds drivers of the potential for black ice on the roads. If you must travel remember to follow these safety tips:



✅ Slow down

✅ Buckle up

✅ Pay attention to road conditions. https://t.co/53XL5Ca7eQ#winterweather pic.twitter.com/7v0Zc2vTue — Georgia DOT (@GADeptofTrans) January 16, 2022

The agency says they’re moving forward fully staffed tonight into tomorrow with 121 employees out working.

So far, they’ve completed two brine phases, and have also laid down a layer of salt. In total, the agency reports using 190,000 gallons of brine to treat major highways and roads. GDOT says that accounts for about 4,700 miles of treated roadway.

GDOT says they do not have plans currently to lay down another layer of salt, and are reporting no major issues in our area at the moment.

