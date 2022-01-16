Advertisement

GDOT prepares for potential black ice across the region

Black ice is dangerous because of its transparency, meaning we’re less likely to see it, whether driving, bicycling or walking.(Washington State University)
By Celeste Springer
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Department of Transportation is asking drivers to be mindful of possible black ice on the roads.

GDOT wants to remind drivers not to slam on their breaks or overcorrect their steering when hitting ice, as it often can cause a car to spin out of control.

The agency says they’re moving forward fully staffed tonight into tomorrow with 121 employees out working.

So far, they’ve completed two brine phases, and have also laid down a layer of salt. In total, the agency reports using 190,000 gallons of brine to treat major highways and roads. GDOT says that accounts for about 4,700 miles of treated roadway.

GDOT says they do not have plans currently to lay down another layer of salt, and are reporting no major issues in our area at the moment.

