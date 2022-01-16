Family of Arbrie Anthony marches to end gun violence

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -On Saturday, the community rallied around the family of Arbrie Anthony, the eight year old girl shot and killed in a drive-by shooting the weekend of January 8.

This week, the man suspected of killing her was arrested and charged with her murder.

Today, her family is calling for change.

Arthur Anthony, Arbrie’s dad said he is thankful for all of the community’s support this week, and that it means so much to him and his family.

He said he is hopeful the support will encourage others to call for an end to gun violence in the city of Augusta.

“Arbrie, Arbrie,” shouted the crowd in support of the family at Saturday’s march.

Anthony said the march has a larger purpose beyond just honoring Arbrie.

“We’re out here today we’re marching, trying to stop the violence,” said Arthur Anthony, Arbrie’s father.

He said it’s a message born out of tragedy.

“I hate that this had to happen but for my baby to bring the community together, any message for her, stop the violence, we did this for her,” said Anthony.

It’s one the community is rallying behind.

Deadra Thompson, the organizer of the march had never previously met the Anthony family, but said she too lost a child to gun violence and wanted to organize the march in hopes of helping to bring an end to these crimes.

“I just felt like I wanted to be a part of it, for the Anthony family and for the city because it’s not the first time you know the violence has happened in Augusta and we just wanna make sure this is the last time,” said Thompson.

Anthony said it’s the community’s support that’s helping him heal.

“I love to see all these people and I’m meeting a lot, for the first time that shows me so so much and it’s what’s keeping me going,” said Anthony.

Had Arbrie been here today, he knows she would be marching with them and thankful for the community’s support.

“She would be front and center right here, and probably hugging everybody, telling everybody thank you, that’s just the kind of daughter she was,” said Anthony.

The family said they’re looking to do more events in the future to encourage an end to gun violence and honor other victims and their families.

