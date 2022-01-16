Advertisement

Crews save puppies from fire in North Myrtle Beach

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 7:20 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews in North Myrtle Beach responded to a fire at a dog kennel early Saturday morning.

North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue said it was called to a fire with visible flames on the 800 block of 28th Avenue South at around 7:30 a.m.

The fire was quickly put out, and responders at the scene located four puppies inside the kennel.

Around 7:30 am Saturday morning, B-Battalion units were alerted for a reported building fire with flames visible in the...

Posted by North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue on Saturday, January 15, 2022

Three of the puppies were treated for smoke inhalation using special oxygen masks and were taken to the North Myrtle Beach Animal Hospital. One of the three was taken to an emergency facility in Surfside Beach, while the other two were eventually released.

The other puppy, unfortunately, did not survive, officials said.

Horry County Fire Rescue also responded to the fire.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GDOT confirms they are working to remove a car that drove off the I-20 bridge.
Car drives off I-20 bridge into Augusta Canal
Raven Tolbert and Mercedes Gibson
Two mothers, friends, killed after a double homicide in Augusta
Fire crews responded to the scene of a home fire just off of Wrightsboro Road.
House fire shuts down lanes on Wrightsboro Road
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Victims identified, suspect found dead in Augusta double homicide
A car went into the Augusta Canal off Interstate 20 on Jan. 16, 2022.
Car’s plunge is latest in string of misfortunes for canal

Latest News

Nicholas Camerato and his little sister (Karen Evans, Jan. 17, 2022)
Upstate mom warns families about icy pond dangers after death of 8-year-old son
a
Police: Parent charged after macing student
Doctors Hospital
Local hospitals battle omicron and staffing shortages
COVID in hospitals
Local COVID-19 cases continue to rise
The Grovetown Department of Public Safety is seeking the public’s help locating Barnard C. Glenn.
Deputies searching for missing Grovetown man