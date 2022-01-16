Crews save puppies from fire in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews in North Myrtle Beach responded to a fire at a dog kennel early Saturday morning.

North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue said it was called to a fire with visible flames on the 800 block of 28th Avenue South at around 7:30 a.m.

The fire was quickly put out, and responders at the scene located four puppies inside the kennel.

Around 7:30 am Saturday morning, B-Battalion units were alerted for a reported building fire with flames visible in the... Posted by North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue on Saturday, January 15, 2022

Three of the puppies were treated for smoke inhalation using special oxygen masks and were taken to the North Myrtle Beach Animal Hospital. One of the three was taken to an emergency facility in Surfside Beach, while the other two were eventually released.

The other puppy, unfortunately, did not survive, officials said.

Horry County Fire Rescue also responded to the fire.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.