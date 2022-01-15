With upcoming winter weather, warming centers open throughout Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Our local Salvation Army is getting ready to take people in during the cold temperatures.

However, The Salvation Army isn’t the only resource for people in need. May Park Community Center is opening this weekend.

Jan. 15 from 5 p.m. until 9 a.m.

Jan. 16 from 5 p.m. until 9 a.m.

Jan. 17 from 5 p.m. until 9 a.m.

Jan. 18 from 5 p.m. until 9 a.m.

On Friday, The Salvation Army Center of Hope’s staff members began making sure they had beds and blankets ready, and plenty of food.

“Normally when the weather dips down, we’ll see an influx,” said Gregory Rhodes, director of social services, Augusta Salvation Army.

Right now, the men’s side of the shelter is almost full, and the women’s side is about halfway there and preparations have already started.

“Our regular policy says if the temperature is 40 or below, that our guests will stay in so we have been prepping for that and making sure that we have enough food, we have enough blankets, and making these preparations to keep the shelter open is essential for those who will need it,” said Rhodes.

The shelter is open for anyone who needs a warm place to stay. Check-in will begin at 4 p.m. and check-out will be at 8 a.m. the next day. Rhodes says the shelter may open earlier or check out later on Sunday and Monday depending on weather conditions.

“Sleeping outside during this time and with the rain coming as well and maybe some ice is not going to be a pleasant experience, so for us to be able to um open up our doors and offer a warm lodging and hot meal is going to mean a world of difference to those that are coming in here,” he said.

And it wouldn’t be possible without the public’s support.

“We just had a donation of blankets to come in just this afternoon, in anticipation of the weather so it’s the generous and kind donations of the community that helps keep us going and open,” said Rhodes.

