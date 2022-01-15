Victims identified, suspect found dead in Augusta double homicide

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Coroner’s Office has identified the two victims in Friday’s double homicide on Hammond Ave in Augusta as Raven Tolbert, 27, and Mercedes Gibson, 27.

Officials say a third female was shot and taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. There were several children inside the residence when the incident occurred but they were unharmed, officials say.

On Saturday morning around 3:00 am, Investigators tracked the suspect, Tarrez Latrell Booker, 26, to a room at Gordon Inn And Suites, 906 Molly Pond Road. As investigators and deputies arrived to the scene and approached the room, a single gunshot was heard coming from inside the room. The SWAT Team responded to the scene and made entry to find Booker deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. An autopsy is scheduled at GBI Lab.

This investigation is still ongoing.

