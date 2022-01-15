UGA alum gets unexpected gift of a lifetime

ATHENS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Athens woman, no stranger to health struggles shares her story with her delivery driver.

Turns out the driver is the dad of a pretty special Georgia Bulldog, who knew just how to cheer her up.

“I just really meant a lot for you to ask, and I was just pissed about my packages being left in front of my garage,” said Lindsay Dickerson, UGA alumni.

What started off as Dickerson waving down her FedEx driver about her packages turned into her receiving a gift of a lifetime.

“I was just having a really hard morning,” she said.

Dickerson has had 26 surgeries in her lifetime and has been unable to leave her home for a while.

“I’m an UGA alum, super excited about the game and he says you happen to mention you were sick. ‘Can you tell me what’s going on.’ And that’s when I just lost it,” she said.

The driver listened to her story....

“You made my day, I thought about you all day yesterday and I called my wife and said ‘you touched me’ you really touched me,” said Hardman. “And to see you get through this every day and struggle and it makes me appreciate it even more and I’m so proud of you, that’s awesome.”

The two would also share a connection through UGA football.

However, the driver has another title. Dad. To an NFL pro.

Dickerson said: “I of course said ‘Go Dawgs’, and he said ‘well you know I’m Mecole Hardman’s father.’ I was like you gotta be kidding me. No way,” she said.

Dickerson was given a signed framed picture of Mecole Hardman Jr. from his days at UGA and chatted with him via facetime.

“Man it’s good to see you on facetime I ain’t think my dad would remember,” said Mecole Hardman, wide receiver and return specialist for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Hardman Sr. says he intends to check on Lindsey as offer as he can.

She says this random act of kindness was a sign for her to continue to fight in life.

“It was just much bigger than a present. It was something that told me I gotta keep fighting my illness and I can’t let my illness beat me,” she said.

For more information on Dickerson’s story visit her blog, http://baggedandbeautiful.blogspot.com/

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.