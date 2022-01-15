Advertisement

One person injured in Washington County shooting, GBI investigating

SHOOTING INCIDENT IN WASHINGTON COUNTY(AP)
By William Rioux
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 6:50 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Washington County deputies are investigating after a shooting left one person injured.

Deputies say the shooting happened on the 500 Block of Irwin Ave., Tennille. The victim has been taken to the trauma center by ambulance.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigations has been called to aid in the investigation. Anyone with information concerning this shooting is urged to call 478-552-091.

Check back for updates.

