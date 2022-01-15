Governors in two-state region declare state of emergency ahead of winter storm

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Governor Henry McMaster and Governor Brian P. Kemp declare a state of emergency in preparation for this weekend’s potential winter storm.

Georgia

Kemp is encouraging Georgians to stay updated on the forecast ahead of the winter weather system expected to impact parts of the state this weekend.

“By being ready and knowing what to do in the event of winter weather, you can help us minimize risk, reduce the time it takes to recover, and most importantly keep everyone safe,” Kemp said during a press conference Friday afternoon.

South Carolina

McMaster urges South Carolinians to monitor local weather conditions and take winter safety precautions.

“South Carolina will be impacted by a major winter storm this weekend, likely beginning Sunday morning,” said Governor Henry McMaster. “There is a potential for very dangerous conditions caused by accumulations of ice and snow, which will likely result in power outages across the state. I urge South Carolinians to monitor their local weather forecasts and begin taking safety precautions. We will hold a media briefing tomorrow afternoon to update residents with the latest information on this winter storm.”

Residents should remember the following winter safety precautions:

During winter storm weather, it is best to stay off the roads for unnecessary travel. If you must travel, ensure your vehicle is in good condition. Check the fluids, battery, and tires. Ensure that your phone is charged and you have extra blankets and snacks in case of delays. Call 911 for life-threatening emergencies only.

Remember to keep a full charge on your cell phone and mobile devices so they can be used during an emergency.

If you lose power, know how to report the outage to your utility company and have alternate, safe means of staying warm.

Monitor local media for information about warming shelters opened by local organizations.

Freezing temperatures can burst water pipes in homes without heat or proper insulation. Wrap exposed pipes or take other measures to insulate them from the cold.

Keep alternative heating sources prepared. If you have a fireplace, store a good supply of dry, seasoned wood. Keep fire extinguishers on hand, and make sure your family knows how to use them.

Properly vent kerosene heaters to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning. Also, do not burn charcoal indoors. Carbon monoxide poisoning can result from charcoal fumes indoors.

Never operate a portable generator indoors.

Keep fresh batteries on hand to use with flashlights and NOAA tone-alert weather radios.

Provide some options for outdoor pets and domestic animals to stay warm and to have access to food and water.

Check on anyone who may need extra help during winter weather.

