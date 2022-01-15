Advertisement

First U.S. case of bird flu since 2016 found in Colleton Co. duck

An American wigeon was tested by the Clemson University Veterinary Diagnostic Center in...
An American wigeon was tested by the Clemson University Veterinary Diagnostic Center in Columbia who found the Eurasian H5 version of avian influenza. The diagnosis was later confirmed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.(CLEMSON)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 7:22 AM EST|Updated: Jan. 15, 2022 at 5:28 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - A duck killed by a hunter in Colleton County tested positive for a bird flu not found in the United States since 2016, scientists say.

An American wigeon was tested by the Clemson University Veterinary Diagnostic Center in Columbia who found the Eurasian H5 version of avian influenza. The diagnosis was later confirmed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Officials say this type of bird flu is a low risk to people but can be a danger to the poultry industry.

Health officials say scattered infections of bird flu have been reported in 2022 across Europe, along with two cases in Canada.

Officials recommend anyone with poultry review their safety practices to prevent disease in their birds.

They are also recommending hunters and others to take precautions and minimize direct contact with wild birds.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GDOT confirms they are working to remove a car that drove off the I-20 bridge.
Car drives off I-20 bridge into Augusta Canal
Wind Chill
FIRST ALERT ISSUED | The latest from First Alert WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Victims identified, suspect found dead in Augusta double homicide
Fire crews responded to the scene of a home fire just off of Wrightsboro Road.
House fire shuts down lanes on Wrightsboro Road
Here's the latest on the outages.
Power outages across Aiken, Edgefield and Saluda counties

Latest News

Ecstasy pills shaped like Mickey Mouse
Ga. officers seize ecstasy pills made to look like Mickey Mouse
Interstate 20
Black ice, outages and other remnants of winter weather
Warming centers
With winter weather, warming centers open throughout Augusta
Scene of double slaying on Jan. 14, 2022.
Double slaying keeps focus on child victims of violence
Betty White poses with Uggie the dog from the film 'The Artist' as she arrives for her Friars...
#BettyWhiteChallenge: Adopt a pup in honor of the late actress