FIRST ALERT ISSUED | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

Partly to mostly cloudy skies into tonight. Temperatures will drop to the 30s by early Saturday. Saturday morning lows will be down in the mid-30s. Clouds will be increasing during the day Saturday as low pressure approaches from the west. We will stay mostly dry during the day Saturday with highs in the upper 50s. Winds will be out of the east between 5-10 mph.

Sunday’s Expected Winter Weather:

Not everyone will see winter weather on Sunday, areas along and north of I-20 will have the greatest risk of Freezing Rain, we’ve issued a FIRST ALERT for counties in the area. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for Aiken, Columbia, Edgefield, Lincoln, McCormick, McDuffie, Richmond, Saluda, Taliaferro, and Wilkes county. Areas under a Winter Weather Advisory have the greatest chance of seeing winter weather that would lead to travel impacts and power outages. For areas south of Augusta you’ll likely only see cold rain. The heaviest of the rain/freezing rain looks last from 4am to 12pm Sunday morning.

A FIRST ALERT remains in effect tomorrow morning through Monday morning for the threat of wintry precipitation and black ice. (WRDW)

What Type of Precipitation Will You See and How Much?

For areas north and along I-20 you will have the greatest risk of seeing Freezing Rain. The highest amounts will be in Saluda, Edgefield, McCormick, Lincoln, and Wilkes Counties with totals ranging from 0.15″ - 0.25″ of ice. From Taliaferro to Edgefield Counties there is a medium risk for icing with totals between 0.10″-0.20″. Finally for areas right along I-20 there is a low risk for icing with accumulations between a glaze and 0.10″.

Greatest Risk for Icing (WRDW)

With the risk of icing and breezy conditions there will be the chance for isolated to scattered power outages so make sure to have your winter weather plan ready to go! Roads and highway bridges will also be slick so travel is not recommended Sunday morning and in portions of the afternoon.

For areas south of Augusta you will see just cold rain. Rain totals will range between 1″-1.5″ around the region.

Precip Type (WRDW)

This is still a very fluid forecast and some adjustments will still be needed to make sure to keep it here for updates.

In terms of wintry precipitation, we have the best chance at seeing freezing rain and sleet tomorrow morning between 5a - 9a. Heavy rain and wind can almost be guaranteed for the entire CSRA. (WRDW)

How Freezing Rain Forms:

You might be wondering what the best conditions are for freezing rain and how it impacts the roads. Here’s First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino with what you need to know.

