FIRST ALERT ISSUED | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An area of low pressure will bring rain tonight that could transition to freezing rain into early Sunday. Rain will start later this evening into tonight with temperatures in the 40s after sunset through around midnight. Temperatures will fall to the 30s overnight and get close to freezing by early Sunday for areas along and north of I-20.

Watch the latest Facebook Live update from your First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding on WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES in effect for Aiken, Columbia, Edgefield, Lincoln, McCormick, McDuffie, Richmond, Saluda, Taliaferro, and Wilkes county:

Sunday’s Expected Winter Weather:

Not everyone will see winter weather Sunday. Areas along and north of I-20 will have the greatest risk of Freezing Rain and for that reason, we have issued a FIRST ALERT for the counties highlighted in red below. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for Aiken, Columbia, Edgefield, Lincoln, McCormick, McDuffie, Richmond, Saluda, Taliaferro, and Wilkes county. Areas under a Winter Weather Advisory have the greatest chance of seeing winter weather that would lead to travel impacts and power outages. For areas south of Augusta you’ll likely only see cold rain. The heaviest of the rain/freezing rain looks last from 4am to 12pm Sunday morning. It will also be windy tonight through Monday. A WIND AND LAKE WIND ADVISORY are in effect tonight through midday Sunday for sustained winds between 15-25 mph and higher gusts.

A FIRST ALERT remains in effect tomorrow morning through Monday morning for the threat of wintry precipitation and black ice. (WRDW)

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Aiken, Columbia, Edgefield, Lincoln, McCormick, McDuffie, Richmond, Saluda, Taliaferro, and Wilkes counties until 4:00 PM tomorrow. (WRDW)

What Type of Precipitation Will You See and How Much?

For areas north and along I-20 you will have the greatest risk of seeing Freezing Rain. The highest amounts will be in Saluda, Edgefield, McCormick, Lincoln, and Wilkes Counties with totals ranging from 0.15″ - 0.25″ of ice. From Taliaferro to Edgefield Counties there is a medium risk for icing with totals between 0.10″-0.20″. Finally for areas right along I-20 there is a low risk for icing with accumulations between a glaze and 0.10″.

Greatest Risk for Icing (WRDW)

With the risk of icing and breezy conditions, there will be the chance for isolated power outages so make sure to have your winter weather plan ready to go! Roads and highway bridges will also be slick so travel is not recommended Sunday morning through Sunday afternoon. There is also a concern for black ice development Sunday night into Monday morning as temperatures drop back to near/below freezing.

Precip Type (WRDW)

For areas south of Augusta you will see just cold rain. Rain totals will range between 1″-1.5″ around the region. Temperatures will get above freezing Sunday afternoon, which should help melt any icy conditions we see Sunday morning. There will be a concern for black ice late Sunday night into early Monday as temperatures drop back down close to freezing.

We look dry Monday with clearing skies during the day. It will stay breezy with west winds between 15-20 mph and higher gusts. Temperatures will reach the upper 40s and low 50s in the afternoon.

Cold start Tuesday with morning lows below freezing in the mid to upper 20s. Sunny skies Tuesday with highs in the mid-50s.

How Freezing Rain Forms:

You might be wondering what the best conditions are for freezing rain and how it impacts the roads. Here’s First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino with what you need to know.

