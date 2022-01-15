Three shot, two killed in Richmond County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Friday, at 5:40 pm, Richmond County Deputies responded to a residence on the 2500 Block of Hammond Avenue in reference to a shooting.

Upon arrival, Deputies located two victims who were deceased on the scene from gunshot wounds. A third victim was found shot and was transported to Augusta University Medical Center, condition is unknown. The incident is believed to be domestic-related.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Investigators, as well as Crime Scene Technicians, have arrived on the scene and the investigation is in its early stages. There is no further information available at this time.

This is an ongoing story. Check back for details.

