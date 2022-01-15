Advertisement

Three shot, two killed in Richmond County

(Live 5/File)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 7:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Friday, at 5:40 pm, Richmond County Deputies responded to a residence on the 2500 Block of Hammond Avenue in reference to a shooting.

Upon arrival, Deputies located two victims who were deceased on the scene from gunshot wounds. A third victim was found shot and was transported to Augusta University Medical Center, condition is unknown. The incident is believed to be domestic-related.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Investigators, as well as Crime Scene Technicians, have arrived on the scene and the investigation is in its early stages. There is no further information available at this time.

This is an ongoing story. Check back for details.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyrone Hughes
Remains ID’d as Augusta man missing for 3 years
Cancel the BOLO on the Jeep Compass Trail Hawk.
Authorities find vehicle linked to slaying of 8-year-old
Arbrie Anthony and Antoine Redfield
Suspect held in murder of Augusta 8-year-old girl
From left: Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan and Ahmaud Arbery
Ga. deputy suspended over online comment on Arbery
School bus generic
3 more county schools move to home learning, making 18 this week

Latest News

Weather truck
River region prepares for possible winter weather
Lindsay Dickerson and FedEx driver
UGA alum gets unexpected gift of a lifetime
Tracking birds at Silver Bluff Audubon Sanctuary
Tracking birds at Silver Bluff Audubon Sanctuary
Local small business
Local businesses fight to keep doors open amid pandemic