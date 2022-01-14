With cold weather coming, Augusta to open overnight shelter

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In anticipation of frigid temperatures this weekend, the city of Augusta has designated May Park Community Center as an overnight warming center.

The center is at 622 Fourth St., and will be open during the following hours:

Saturday from 5 p.m. until 9 a.m. Sunday

Sunday from 5 p.m. until 9 a.m. Monday

Monday from 5 p.m. until 9 a.m. Tuesday

Each night, residents must be inside the facility by 9 p.m., and registration will be held from 5-9 p.m.

Residents must bring valid identification, masks are required, and no weapons are allowed.

The city also has daytime warming centers available to the community during normal operating hours, which don’t include the weekend.

Here’s a list of those centers and their hours, which are open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday:

Bernie Ward Center: 1941 Lumpkin Road, Augusta

Blythe Center: 3129 Highway 88, Blythe

Carrie J. Mays Center: 1014 11th Ave., Augusta

Robert Howard Community Center: 103 Diamond Lakes Way, Augusta

Henry H. Brigham Center: 2463 Golden Camp Road, Augusta

May Park: 622 Fourth St,., Augusta

McBean Center: 1155 Hephzibah-McBean Road

Sand Hills Center: 2540 Wheeler Road, Augusta

Warren Road Center: 300 Warren Road, Augusta

W.T Johnson Center: 1606 Hunter St., Augusta

McDuffie Wood Center: 3134 Old McDuffie Road, Augusta

