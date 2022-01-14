Advertisement

WATCH: Dog rescued from collapsed house 6 days after landslide

Black lab rescued days after Seattle home collapses in landslide. (Source: KING via CNN Newsource)
Black lab rescued days after Seattle home collapses in landslide. (Source: KING via CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 2:15 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SEATTLE (AP) — A dog that was trapped inside a collapsed Seattle house for six days following a landslide has been rescued.

The Seattle Fire Department said Thursday that firefighters responded to reports of the black Labrador named Sammy possibly trapped inside the home’s wreckage.

Fire department video shows someone carrying the alert dog out of the home. KING-TV reports homeowner Didi Fritts confirmed it was Sammy and firefighters say the dog was in stable condition.

No one had been inside the home since Jan. 7, when the landslide caused the house to partially collapse. Fritts crawled out and her husband James was trapped and rescued. Their other dog died.

