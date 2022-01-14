University Hospital Summerville partners with Augusta Tech to create health sciences campus

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - University Hospital Summerville is currently home to physician practices like cardiology primary care and wound care, outpatient imaging as well as occupational medicine. And they’re excited to be adding nursing education there as well.

The plan is to use these buildings as a health science campus for students. It’s all a part of a 5-year plan to bring more health care professionals into our community.

Right now, Georgia has the fifth-lowest nurse-to-population ratio in the country and South Carolina is last.

As pen hit paper, a new opportunity is coming for local students and hospitals in Augusta.

“It’s a tremendous move. We’re going to have so many more opportunities, so much more space, resources,” said Brendan Alee, occupational assistant student at Augusta Tech.

Augusta Tech is partnering with University Hospital, to transform the Summerville campus into a health sciences campus for students like Alee.

Phase one of this project will mean Augusta Tech moving their nursing and medical assistant programs to the professional building, where there will be classrooms. There will be three more phases after, but it will take some time.

“I think the size of our facilities there is going to be double or even triple what we have now,” he said.

The pandemic has created an urgent need for healthcare workers.

“This is a really bad problem heading our way, in fact, I already believe it’s here,” said James Davis, University Health Care System president, CEO.

After five years, this program should graduate 200 nurses, and double every year after.

“Today we would be happy to hire about 200 nurses at University Health Care System, today if they were available, but they simply aren’t available,” said Davis.

Augusta Tech says 94 percent of their grads end up staying in the CSRA.

“When we graduate any student, they make a living here, they raise a family, that’s an incredible attribute that we can provide for residents,” said Dr. Jermaine Whirl, Augusta Technical College president.

Being able to provide for the community, is something these students live to do.

Alee said: “It’s inspirational and it motivates me to want to learn and get out there and start doing all those things and helping people.”

