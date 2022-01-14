UGA’s quarterback surprises fans at Raising Cane’s drive-thru

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Stetson Bennett has been delivering more than touchdowns this week.

In addition to leading the University of Georgia to its first CFP National Championship since 1980, Bennett surprised hundreds of Georgia students by serving up chicken fingers in Raising Cane’s drive-thru on Thursday.

According to the release, fans were crying tears of joy as they were their food by Bennett. The same hands that just threw for 224 yards and two touchdowns, securing the National Title for Georgia.

University of Georgia’s quarterback Stetson Bennett surprises Raising Cane’s customers in the drive-thru (.)

