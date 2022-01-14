Advertisement

UGA ready for national championship parade, celebration

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart celebrates after the College Football Playoff championship...
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart celebrates after the College Football Playoff championship football game against Alabama Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in Indianapolis. Georgia won 33-18. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)(AP)
By Adam Murphy
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Ga. (WGCL/CBS46) - The wait is finally over. Workers have set up for a championship celebration to be held inside the University of Georgia’s Sanford Stadium on Saturday.

Scott Munnings works with Sunbelt Rental and couldn’t have been happier about his work assignment setting up for the celebration.

“There’s definitely a lot of pride coming in here. And to know it’s coming here and not Alabama,” Munnings said. “There will be a stage and then there will be a bunch of chairs out in front of it and of course you’ve got all the bleachers and put all the fans up there, right? A lot of people have been waiting a long time for this to come back here.”

The parade will begin at 12:30 p.m. at the corner of South Lumpkin and Pinecrest streets right next to the Vince Dooley statue and school track.

The procession will then proceed down South Lumpkin and stop in front of the Tate Student Center. That’s where the players and coaches will get out of their vehicles and then participate in a Dawg walk into the stadium.

“It will take the same Dawg Walk route, basically where the buses go down for the Dawg Walk, but we’ll slow it down a little bit and we’ve got players in convertibles and in some pick-up trucks and flatbed trailers to give everybody a good look and to show their appreciation,” UGA Associate Athletic Director Alan Thomas said.

The championship ceremony inside Sandford Stadium will get started around 2 p.m. and last about an hour and 15 minutes. Diehard Dawg fan Larry Wages wouldn’t miss it for the world.

“I’ve got children who are scattered from Texas to South Carolina to here in Athens that won’t be in town this weekend so I’m going to get videos and pictures all day Saturday. We’re going to set up between 7-8 O’clock and have a normal tailgate because this is going to be the ultimate tailgate event,” Wages said.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyrone Hughes
Remains ID’d as Augusta man missing for 3 years
Cancel the BOLO on the Jeep Compass Trail Hawk.
Authorities find vehicle linked to slaying of 8-year-old
From left: Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan and Ahmaud Arbery
Ga. deputy suspended over online comment on Arbery
South Carolina Highway Patrol
One person dies after two-vehicle crash in Edgefield County
School bus generic
3 more county schools move to home learning, making 18 this week

Latest News

University of Georgia’s Quarterback Stetson Bennett Surprises Raising Cane’s Customers
UGA’s quarterback surprises fans at Raising Cane’s drive-thru
Georgia's Stetson Bennett celebrates after the College Football Playoff championship football...
Georgia National Championship celebration, parade set for Saturday
National Championship merch
What a day to be a Dawg! Georgia fans purchase gear after win
Blackshear celebrates win for Stetson Bennett and UGA
Small town celebrates big win for hometown boy