UGA ready for national championship parade, celebration

ATHENS, Ga. (WGCL/CBS46) - The wait is finally over. Workers have set up for a championship celebration to be held inside the University of Georgia’s Sanford Stadium on Saturday.

Scott Munnings works with Sunbelt Rental and couldn’t have been happier about his work assignment setting up for the celebration.

“There’s definitely a lot of pride coming in here. And to know it’s coming here and not Alabama,” Munnings said. “There will be a stage and then there will be a bunch of chairs out in front of it and of course you’ve got all the bleachers and put all the fans up there, right? A lot of people have been waiting a long time for this to come back here.”

The parade will begin at 12:30 p.m. at the corner of South Lumpkin and Pinecrest streets right next to the Vince Dooley statue and school track.

The procession will then proceed down South Lumpkin and stop in front of the Tate Student Center. That’s where the players and coaches will get out of their vehicles and then participate in a Dawg walk into the stadium.

“It will take the same Dawg Walk route, basically where the buses go down for the Dawg Walk, but we’ll slow it down a little bit and we’ve got players in convertibles and in some pick-up trucks and flatbed trailers to give everybody a good look and to show their appreciation,” UGA Associate Athletic Director Alan Thomas said.

The championship ceremony inside Sandford Stadium will get started around 2 p.m. and last about an hour and 15 minutes. Diehard Dawg fan Larry Wages wouldn’t miss it for the world.

“I’ve got children who are scattered from Texas to South Carolina to here in Athens that won’t be in town this weekend so I’m going to get videos and pictures all day Saturday. We’re going to set up between 7-8 O’clock and have a normal tailgate because this is going to be the ultimate tailgate event,” Wages said.

