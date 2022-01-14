Traffic advisory scheduled for downtown Aiken

AIKEN, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - The City of Aiken Engineering and Utilities Department issued a traffic advisory alerting that a detour is scheduled near the 400 block of Park Avenue SE.

Starting Jan. 17, Aiken Railway Company is replacing the on-grade railroad crossing on Park Avenue SE at the Aiken Visitors Center and Train Museum. All work should be completed by Jan. 20.

The schedule depends on weather conditions.

The proposed route of the detour around the crossing will utilize Union Street SE, Richland Avenue E, and Kershaw Street SE.

Downtown Aiken detour

Motorists are asked to approach the area with extreme caution, observing any flagmen and warning signs.

Updates for this traffic advisory visit, https://www.cityofaikensc.gov/recentalerts/

