Suspect arrested for killing 5-year-old in Jasper County

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A suspect has been arrested for the killing of a 5-year-old boy in Jasper County.

According to the sheriff’s office, 20-year-old Gregory Harris Scott, of Beaufort, S.C., has been arrested for the drive-by shooting that killed 5-year-old DeAndre Robinson on Dec. 28, 2021.

Harris was arrested on Jan. 13, 2022, in Macon, Ga. by the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. Harris is in the Bibb County Georgia Law Enforcement Center awaiting extradition back to Jasper County.

This is still an ongoing, active investigation and the Sheriff’s Office ask if anyone has any information to please contact The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at (843)726-7779, or Crime Stoppers at (843)554-1111.

