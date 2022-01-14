Schools release latest COVID stats in Richmond, Columbia counties
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County and Columbia County school systems on Friday released their weekly statistics on COVID-19 cases for the week. Here’s a look at the numbers for the school week ending Friday:
Richmond County
ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS
- A.B. Merry, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 2 positive employees, 4 quarantined employees
- Barton Chapel, 1 positive student, 8 quarantined students, 2 positive employees, 2 quarantined employees
- Bayvale, 0 positive students, 3 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 3 quarantined employees
- Blythe, 3 positive students, 3 quarantined students, 2 positive employees, 2 quarantined employees
- Copeland, 2 positive students, 2 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee
- Deer Chase, 7 positive students, 14 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 1 quarantined employee
- Diamond Lakes, 3 positive students, 10 quarantined students, 5 positive employees, 5 quarantined employees
- Garrett, 3 positive students, 232 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee
- Glenn Hills, 0 positive students, 2 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Goshen, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 3 positive employees, 3 quarantined employee
- Gracewood, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 2 quarantined employees
- Hains, 3 positive students, 4 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 2 quarantined employees
- Hephzibah, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 2 positive employees, 2 quarantined employees
- Jamestown, 1 positive students, 3 quarantined students, 2 positive employees, 3 quarantined employees
- Jenkins-White, 4 positive students, 4 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 1 quarantined employee
- Lake Forest Hills, 4 positive students, 26 quarantined students, 2 positive employees, 5 quarantined employees
- Lamar-Milledge, 0 positive students, 2 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- McBean, 3 positive students, 3 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee
- Meadowbrook, 3 positive students, 19 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 2 quarantined employees
- Monte Sano, 1 positive students, 1 quarantined student, 3 positive employees, 3 quarantined employees
- Sue Reynolds, 4 positive students, 27 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 3 quarantined employees
- Terrace Manor, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 1 quarantined employee
- Tobacco Road, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee
- W.S. Hornsby, 0 positive students, 1 quarantined student, 2 positive employees, 3 quarantined employees
- Warren Road, 3 positive students, 9 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Wheeless Road, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee
- Wilkinson Gardens, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Willis Foreman, 0 positive students, 7 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 3 quarantined employees
K-8 SCHOOLS
- Belair K-8, 13 positive students, 200 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 6 quarantined employees
- C.T. Walker, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee
- Freedom Park, 7 positive students, 35 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 2 quarantined employees
- Richmond Hill, 1 positive student, 1 quarantined student, 1 positive employee, 3 quarantined employees
MIDDLE SCHOOLS
- Glenn Hills, 2 positive students, 6 quarantined students, 4 positive employees, 6 quarantined employees
- Hephzibah, 2 positive students, 2 quarantined students, 2 positive employees, 2 quarantined employees
- Hornsby, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 3 positive employees, 3 quarantined employees
- Langford, 0 positive students, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Murphey, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Pine Hill, 3 positive students, 14 quarantined students, 3 positive employees, 4 quarantined employees
- Spirit Creek, 2 positive students, 9 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Tutt, 1 positive student, 4 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
HIGH SCHOOLS
- Academy of Richmond County, 5 positive students, 18 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- A.R. Johnson, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 2 positive employees, 3 quarantined employees
- Butler, 3 positive students, 7 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Cross Creek, 11 positive students, 18 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee
- Davidson, 3 positive students, 10 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee
- Glenn Hills, 3 positive students, 26 quarantined students, 2 positive employees, 4 quarantined employees
- Hephzibah, 3 positive students, 17 quarantined students, 2 positive employees, 3 quarantined employees
- T.W. Josey, 2 positive students, 3 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 5 quarantined employees
- Lucy C. Laney, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 2 positive employees, 7 quarantined employees
- Performance Learning Center, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 4 quarantined employees
- RCTCM, 4 positive students, 7 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 3 quarantined employees
- Westside, 3 positive students, 5 quarantined students, 2 positive employees, 4 quarantined employees
SPECIAL PROGRAM SCHOOLS
- Alternative School, 0 positive students, 1 quarantined student, 2 positive employees, 4 quarantined employees
- ESchool, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Marion E. Barnes Career Center, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- RPM - Reaching Potential through Manufacturing, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Sandhills, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 2 positive employees, 4 quarantined employees
Columbia County
ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS
- Baker Place, 35 positive students, 3 positive employees
- Blue Ridge, 11 positive students, 4 positive employees
- Brookwood, 13 positive students, 6 positive employees
- Cedar Ridge, 19 positive students, 4 positive employees
- Euchee Creek, 13 positive students, 4 positive employees
- Evans, 13 positive students, 2 positive employees
- Greenbrier, 7 positive students, 3 positive employees
- Grovetown, 37 positive students, 9 positive employees
- Lewiston, 9 positive students, 2 positive employees
- Martinez, 17 positive students, 6 positive employees
- North Columbia, 3 positive students, 1 positive employee
- North Harlem, 11 positive students, 7 positive employees
- Parkway, 9 positive students, 0 positive employees
- River Ridge, 22 positive students, 4 positive employees
- Riverside, 26 positive students, 1 positive employee
- South Columbia, 7 positive students, 6 positive employees
- Stevens Creek, 11 positive students, 6 positive employees
- Westmont, 7 positive students, 1 positive employee
MIDDLE SCHOOLS
- Columbia, 45 positive students, 11 positive employees
- Evans, 44 positive students, 8 positive employees
- Greenbrier, 13 positive students, 2 positive employees
- Grovetown, 36 positive students, 4 positive employees
- Harlem, 14 positive students, 0 positive employees
- Lakeside, 11 positive students, 1 positive employee
- Riverside, 25 positive students, 5 positive employees
- Stallings Island, 21 positive students, 5 positive employees
HIGH SCHOOLS
- Evans, 47 positive students, 4 positive employees
- Greenbrier, 62 positive students, 2 positive employees
- Grovetown, 47 positive students, 9 positive employees
- Harlem, 19 positive students, 0 positive employees
- Lakeside, 42 positive students, 6 positive employees
- Col. Co. Alternative School 1 positive student, 0 positive employees
SUPPORT DEPARTMENTS
- 23 positive employees
