Schools release latest COVID stats in Richmond, Columbia counties

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County and Columbia County school systems on Friday released their weekly statistics on COVID-19 cases for the week. Here’s a look at the numbers for the school week ending Friday:

Richmond County

ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS

A.B. Merry, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 2 positive employees, 4 quarantined employees

Barton Chapel, 1 positive student, 8 quarantined students, 2 positive employees, 2 quarantined employees

Bayvale, 0 positive students, 3 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 3 quarantined employees

Blythe, 3 positive students, 3 quarantined students, 2 positive employees, 2 quarantined employees

Copeland, 2 positive students, 2 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee

Deer Chase, 7 positive students, 14 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 1 quarantined employee

Diamond Lakes, 3 positive students, 10 quarantined students, 5 positive employees, 5 quarantined employees

Garrett, 3 positive students, 232 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee

Glenn Hills, 0 positive students, 2 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Goshen, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 3 positive employees, 3 quarantined employee

Gracewood, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 2 quarantined employees

Hains, 3 positive students, 4 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 2 quarantined employees

Hephzibah, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 2 positive employees, 2 quarantined employees

Jamestown, 1 positive students, 3 quarantined students, 2 positive employees, 3 quarantined employees

Jenkins-White, 4 positive students, 4 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 1 quarantined employee

Lake Forest Hills, 4 positive students, 26 quarantined students, 2 positive employees, 5 quarantined employees

Lamar-Milledge, 0 positive students, 2 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

McBean, 3 positive students, 3 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee

Meadowbrook, 3 positive students, 19 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 2 quarantined employees

Monte Sano, 1 positive students, 1 quarantined student, 3 positive employees, 3 quarantined employees

Sue Reynolds, 4 positive students, 27 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 3 quarantined employees

Terrace Manor, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 1 quarantined employee

Tobacco Road, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee

W.S. Hornsby, 0 positive students, 1 quarantined student, 2 positive employees, 3 quarantined employees

Warren Road, 3 positive students, 9 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Wheeless Road, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee

Wilkinson Gardens, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Willis Foreman, 0 positive students, 7 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 3 quarantined employees

K-8 SCHOOLS

Belair K-8, 13 positive students, 200 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 6 quarantined employees

C.T. Walker, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee

Freedom Park, 7 positive students, 35 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 2 quarantined employees

Richmond Hill, 1 positive student, 1 quarantined student, 1 positive employee, 3 quarantined employees

MIDDLE SCHOOLS

Glenn Hills, 2 positive students, 6 quarantined students, 4 positive employees, 6 quarantined employees

Hephzibah, 2 positive students, 2 quarantined students, 2 positive employees, 2 quarantined employees

Hornsby, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 3 positive employees, 3 quarantined employees

Langford, 0 positive students, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Murphey, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Pine Hill, 3 positive students, 14 quarantined students, 3 positive employees, 4 quarantined employees

Spirit Creek, 2 positive students, 9 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Tutt, 1 positive student, 4 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

HIGH SCHOOLS

Academy of Richmond County, 5 positive students, 18 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

A.R. Johnson, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 2 positive employees, 3 quarantined employees

Butler, 3 positive students, 7 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Cross Creek, 11 positive students, 18 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee

Davidson, 3 positive students, 10 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee

Glenn Hills, 3 positive students, 26 quarantined students, 2 positive employees, 4 quarantined employees

Hephzibah, 3 positive students, 17 quarantined students, 2 positive employees, 3 quarantined employees

T.W. Josey, 2 positive students, 3 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 5 quarantined employees

Lucy C. Laney, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 2 positive employees, 7 quarantined employees

Performance Learning Center, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 4 quarantined employees

RCTCM, 4 positive students, 7 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 3 quarantined employees

Westside, 3 positive students, 5 quarantined students, 2 positive employees, 4 quarantined employees

SPECIAL PROGRAM SCHOOLS

Alternative School, 0 positive students, 1 quarantined student, 2 positive employees, 4 quarantined employees

ESchool, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Marion E. Barnes Career Center, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

RPM - Reaching Potential through Manufacturing, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Sandhills, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 2 positive employees, 4 quarantined employees

Columbia County

ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS

Baker Place, 35 positive students, 3 positive employees

Blue Ridge, 11 positive students, 4 positive employees

Brookwood, 13 positive students, 6 positive employees

Cedar Ridge, 19 positive students, 4 positive employees

Euchee Creek, 13 positive students, 4 positive employees

Evans, 13 positive students, 2 positive employees

Greenbrier, 7 positive students, 3 positive employees

Grovetown, 37 positive students, 9 positive employees

Lewiston, 9 positive students, 2 positive employees

Martinez, 17 positive students, 6 positive employees

North Columbia, 3 positive students, 1 positive employee

North Harlem, 11 positive students, 7 positive employees

Parkway, 9 positive students, 0 positive employees

River Ridge, 22 positive students, 4 positive employees

Riverside, 26 positive students, 1 positive employee

South Columbia, 7 positive students, 6 positive employees

Stevens Creek, 11 positive students, 6 positive employees

Westmont, 7 positive students, 1 positive employee

MIDDLE SCHOOLS

Columbia, 45 positive students, 11 positive employees

Evans, 44 positive students, 8 positive employees

Greenbrier, 13 positive students, 2 positive employees

Grovetown, 36 positive students, 4 positive employees

Harlem, 14 positive students, 0 positive employees

Lakeside, 11 positive students, 1 positive employee

Riverside, 25 positive students, 5 positive employees

Stallings Island, 21 positive students, 5 positive employees

HIGH SCHOOLS

Evans, 47 positive students, 4 positive employees

Greenbrier, 62 positive students, 2 positive employees

Grovetown, 47 positive students, 9 positive employees

Harlem, 19 positive students, 0 positive employees

Lakeside, 42 positive students, 6 positive employees

Col. Co. Alternative School 1 positive student, 0 positive employees

SUPPORT DEPARTMENTS

23 positive employees

