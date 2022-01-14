Advertisement

Schools release latest COVID stats in Richmond, Columbia counties

By Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County and Columbia County school systems on Friday released their weekly statistics on COVID-19 cases for the week. Here’s a look at the numbers for the school week ending Friday:

Richmond County

ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS

  • A.B. Merry, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 2 positive employees, 4 quarantined employees
  • Barton Chapel, 1 positive student, 8 quarantined students, 2 positive employees, 2 quarantined employees
  • Bayvale, 0 positive students, 3 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 3 quarantined employees
  • Blythe, 3 positive students, 3 quarantined students, 2 positive employees, 2 quarantined employees
  • Copeland, 2 positive students, 2 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee
  • Deer Chase, 7 positive students, 14 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 1 quarantined employee
  • Diamond Lakes, 3 positive students, 10 quarantined students, 5 positive employees, 5 quarantined employees
  • Garrett, 3 positive students, 232 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee
  • Glenn Hills, 0 positive students, 2 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Goshen, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 3 positive employees, 3 quarantined employee
  • Gracewood, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 2 quarantined employees
  • Hains, 3 positive students, 4 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 2 quarantined employees
  • Hephzibah, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 2 positive employees, 2 quarantined employees
  • Jamestown, 1 positive students, 3 quarantined students, 2 positive employees, 3 quarantined employees
  • Jenkins-White, 4 positive students, 4 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 1 quarantined employee
  • Lake Forest Hills, 4 positive students, 26 quarantined students, 2 positive employees, 5 quarantined employees
  • Lamar-Milledge, 0 positive students, 2 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • McBean, 3 positive students, 3 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee
  • Meadowbrook, 3 positive students, 19 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 2 quarantined employees
  • Monte Sano, 1 positive students, 1 quarantined student, 3 positive employees, 3 quarantined employees
  • Sue Reynolds, 4 positive students, 27 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 3 quarantined employees
  • Terrace Manor, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 1 quarantined employee
  • Tobacco Road, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee
  • W.S. Hornsby, 0 positive students, 1 quarantined student, 2 positive employees, 3 quarantined employees
  • Warren Road, 3 positive students, 9 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Wheeless Road, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee
  • Wilkinson Gardens, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Willis Foreman, 0 positive students, 7 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 3 quarantined employees

K-8 SCHOOLS

  • Belair K-8, 13 positive students, 200 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 6 quarantined employees
  • C.T. Walker, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee
  • Freedom Park, 7 positive students, 35 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 2 quarantined employees
  • Richmond Hill, 1 positive student, 1 quarantined student, 1 positive employee, 3 quarantined employees

MIDDLE SCHOOLS

  • Glenn Hills, 2 positive students, 6 quarantined students, 4 positive employees, 6 quarantined employees
  • Hephzibah, 2 positive students, 2 quarantined students, 2 positive employees, 2 quarantined employees
  • Hornsby, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 3 positive employees, 3 quarantined employees
  • Langford, 0 positive students, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Murphey, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Pine Hill, 3 positive students, 14 quarantined students, 3 positive employees, 4 quarantined employees
  • Spirit Creek, 2 positive students, 9 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Tutt, 1 positive student, 4 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

HIGH SCHOOLS

  • Academy of Richmond County, 5 positive students, 18 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • A.R. Johnson, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 2 positive employees, 3 quarantined employees
  • Butler, 3 positive students, 7 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Cross Creek, 11 positive students, 18 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee
  • Davidson, 3 positive students, 10 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee
  • Glenn Hills, 3 positive students, 26 quarantined students, 2 positive employees, 4 quarantined employees
  • Hephzibah, 3 positive students, 17 quarantined students, 2 positive employees, 3 quarantined employees
  • T.W. Josey, 2 positive students, 3 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 5 quarantined employees
  • Lucy C. Laney, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 2 positive employees, 7 quarantined employees
  • Performance Learning Center, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 4 quarantined employees
  • RCTCM, 4 positive students, 7 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 3 quarantined employees
  • Westside, 3 positive students, 5 quarantined students, 2 positive employees, 4 quarantined employees

SPECIAL PROGRAM SCHOOLS

  • Alternative School, 0 positive students, 1 quarantined student, 2 positive employees, 4 quarantined employees
  • ESchool, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Marion E. Barnes Career Center, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • RPM - Reaching Potential through Manufacturing, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Sandhills, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 2 positive employees, 4 quarantined employees

Columbia County

ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS

  • Baker Place, 35 positive students, 3 positive employees
  • Blue Ridge, 11 positive students, 4 positive employees
  • Brookwood, 13 positive students, 6 positive employees
  • Cedar Ridge, 19 positive students, 4 positive employees
  • Euchee Creek, 13 positive students, 4 positive employees
  • Evans, 13 positive students, 2 positive employees
  • Greenbrier, 7 positive students, 3 positive employees
  • Grovetown, 37 positive students, 9 positive employees
  • Lewiston, 9 positive students, 2 positive employees
  • Martinez, 17 positive students, 6 positive employees
  • North Columbia, 3 positive students, 1 positive employee
  • North Harlem, 11 positive students, 7 positive employees
  • Parkway, 9 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • River Ridge, 22 positive students, 4 positive employees
  • Riverside, 26 positive students, 1 positive employee
  • South Columbia, 7 positive students, 6 positive employees
  • Stevens Creek, 11 positive students, 6 positive employees
  • Westmont, 7 positive students, 1 positive employee

MIDDLE SCHOOLS

  • Columbia, 45 positive students, 11 positive employees
  • Evans, 44 positive students, 8 positive employees
  • Greenbrier, 13 positive students, 2 positive employees
  • Grovetown, 36 positive students, 4 positive employees
  • Harlem, 14 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Lakeside, 11 positive students, 1 positive employee
  • Riverside, 25 positive students, 5 positive employees
  • Stallings Island, 21 positive students, 5 positive employees

HIGH SCHOOLS

  • Evans, 47 positive students, 4 positive employees
  • Greenbrier, 62 positive students, 2 positive employees
  • Grovetown, 47 positive students, 9 positive employees
  • Harlem, 19 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Lakeside, 42 positive students, 6 positive employees
  • Col. Co. Alternative School 1 positive student, 0 positive employees

SUPPORT DEPARTMENTS

  • 23 positive employees

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyrone Hughes
Remains ID’d as Augusta man missing for 3 years
Cancel the BOLO on the Jeep Compass Trail Hawk.
Authorities find vehicle linked to slaying of 8-year-old
From left: Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan and Ahmaud Arbery
Ga. deputy suspended over online comment on Arbery
School bus generic
3 more county schools move to home learning, making 18 this week
South Carolina Highway Patrol
One person dies after two-vehicle crash in Edgefield County

Latest News

University Hospital Summerville
University Hospital partners with Augusta Tech on health sciences campus
School bus generic
3 more county schools move to home learning, making 18 this week
COVID at-home test
PCR vs. home COVID test: Local expert explains difference
.
Horry County legislators take on vaccine mandates in new session