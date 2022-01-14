Advertisement

SC State cancels classes after computer network issues

On Thursday, the university announced it would be forgiving $9.8 million in student debts using...
On Thursday, the university announced it would be forgiving $9.8 million in student debts using $4 million in CARES Act funding and $5.8 million it received from the American Rescue Plan.(Live 5 News)
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 9:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina State University has cancelled classes Friday citing computer network issues.

School officials tweeted Friday morning that no classes would be held Friday due to an interruption in computer network service.

Employees that are considered non-essential were told to work from home.

Students still had access to the dining hall and COVID-19 testing.

The school had security network issues in September.

Officials did not have a timeline for when they thought the issues would be fixed.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Cancel the BOLO on the Jeep Compass Trail Hawk.
Authorities find vehicle linked to slaying of 8-year-old
Tyrone Hughes
Remains ID’d as Augusta man missing for 3 years
From left: Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan and Ahmaud Arbery
Ga. deputy suspended over online comment on Arbery
South Carolina Highway Patrol
One person dies after two-vehicle crash in Edgefield County
School bus generic
3 more county schools move to home learning, making 18 this week

Latest News

U.S. District Court, federal courthouse, Augusta, Ga.
Louisville woman gets federal prison for COVID-19 fraud
Thomas McDowell, 61, a North Carolina man has been arrested on suspicion of kidnapping and...
Bond denied for suspect in Guttierez case
Dieu Doumdje
Arrest made in Ga. SUV theft that sparked Amber Alert
In this Sept. 16, 2019, file photo, a Dominion Voting Systems voting machine is seen in Atlanta.
Fox News, others seek access to Ga. report on voting machines
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks during the State of the State on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, in...
Kemp goes big on spending, seeking $3B increase for Georgia