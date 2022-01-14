Ossoff pledges work to increase affordable housing in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff says he pushing to increase the supply of affordable housing across Augusta.

He noted a survey by the City of Augusta in which 48 percent of respondents said affordable housing for home buyers was a very large need.

“You know, when I look around the state of Georgia, speak with community leaders, look at the housing market, 48 percent of folks in the city of Augusta say that affordable housing is a very high need,” he said. “Georgia has lost 11,000 affordable housing units through the qualified contract exception of the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit in recent decades in Atlanta, in Rome, in Savannah, in Albany, and rural communities, that the rents and the prices of homes are increasing at an alarming rate.”

In a U.S. Senate Banking Committee hearing Thursday, Sandra Thompson, nominee to lead the Federal Housing Finance Agency, also committed to work to address the inadequate supply of affordable housing in Augusta.

