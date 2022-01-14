New school leaders named in Aiken, Edgefield counties

Aiken County

AIKEN, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Board of Education approved the appointment of Fritz Mason as new assistant principal at Aiken High School.

The Aiken County Board of Education approved Mason’s appointment during the school board’s Jan. 11 meeting.

Fritz Mason, new Aiken High School assistant principal.

Mason’s academic background includes a bachelor of arts degree in English from Wofford College, a master of mass communication degree from the University of South Carolina Columbia, and an education specialist degree in education leadership from Nova Southeastern University.

His career in education began in the classroom as a special education teacher prior to a transition to administration as an assistant principal in his most recent assignment.

Edgefield County

JOHNSTON, S.C. – At its Jan. 11 meeting, the Edgefield County school board appointed Derek Wrenn to a new assistant principal position at Merriwether Elementary School and Antwaun Hillary to the new role of administrator assistant at Merriwether Middle School.

Both changes are effective Feb. 1.

From left: Derek Wrenn and Antwaun Hillary (WRDW)

Wrenn is a graduate of Boiling Springs High School. He received an associate’s degree from Spartanburg Community College, a bachelor’s degree from USC Upstate, his master’s from Southern Wesleyan University and a specialist degree from Converse College.

He is currently an assistant principal at Merriwether Middle, a position he has held since July 2020. Before coming to Edgefield County, he worked for Cherokee County School District and Spartanburg County District 2, as a sixth grade English teacher at Granard Middle, a seventh grade English teacher at Boiling Springs Middle, and an assistant principal of Mary Bramlett Elementary in Gaffney.

The board also voted unanimously to appoint Hillary to the new position of administrator assistant of Merriwether Middle School. Hillary will join Clark to be one of two administrators at the school.

Hillary, the 11th head football coach of Strom Thurmond High School, recently announced he is resigning from the coaching limelight after eight momentous years in the head coach position and 15 years on the school’s coaching staff. Hillary shared that he is stepping down to pursue other career opportunities.

