Advertisement

New assistant principal named at Aiken High School

Fritz Mason, new Aiken High School assistant principal.
Fritz Mason, new Aiken High School assistant principal.
By Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 5:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Board of Education approved the appointment of Fritz Mason as new assistant principal at Aiken High School.

The Aiken County Board of Education approved Mason’s appointment during the school board’s Jan. 11 meeting.

Mason’s academic background includes a bachelor of arts degree in English from Wofford College, a master of mass communication degree from the University of South Carolina Columbia, and an education specialist degree in education leadership from Nova Southeastern University.

His career in education began in the classroom as a special education teacher prior to a transition to administration as an assistant principal in his most recent assignment.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyrone Hughes
Remains ID’d as Augusta man missing for 3 years
Cancel the BOLO on the Jeep Compass Trail Hawk.
Authorities find vehicle linked to slaying of 8-year-old
From left: Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan and Ahmaud Arbery
Ga. deputy suspended over online comment on Arbery
School bus generic
3 more county schools move to home learning, making 18 this week
South Carolina Highway Patrol
One person dies after two-vehicle crash in Edgefield County

Latest News

Local small business
Local businesses fight to keep doors open amid pandemic
UGA Alum
UGA Alum gets unexpected gift of a lifetime
Local Businesses
Local businesses fight to keep doors open
Winter Prep
River region prepares for possible winter weather