New assistant principal named at Aiken High School

AIKEN, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Board of Education approved the appointment of Fritz Mason as new assistant principal at Aiken High School.

The Aiken County Board of Education approved Mason’s appointment during the school board’s Jan. 11 meeting.

Mason’s academic background includes a bachelor of arts degree in English from Wofford College, a master of mass communication degree from the University of South Carolina Columbia, and an education specialist degree in education leadership from Nova Southeastern University.

His career in education began in the classroom as a special education teacher prior to a transition to administration as an assistant principal in his most recent assignment.

