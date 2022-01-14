Louisville woman gets federal prison for COVID-19 fraud

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Jefferson County woman who admitted using false information to file for COVID-19 relief funding has been sentenced to federal prison.

Whitney Adwan Mack, 34, of Louisville, was sentenced to 48 months in prison after pleading guilty to one count of wire fraud, according to federal prosecutors. U.S. District Court Judge Dudley H. Bowen also ordered Mack to pay a fine of $5,000, and to serve three years of supervised release after completion of her prison term.

In pleading guilty, Mack admitted she obtained COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loans in July 2020 by making false statements about the number of individuals her company employed and the company’s gross revenue, and applied for the relief funding using a Social Security number that was not hers. After receiving a $150,000 EIDL, Mack withdrew much of the funds in cash and used part of the proceeds for a vacation in Miami.

The case was investigated by the U.S. Secret Service, the Social Security Administration Office of Inspector General and the Small Business Administration Office of Inspector General, and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Patrick J. Schwedler and Jonathan A. Porter.

“The substantial appropriations for businesses suffering from the COVID-19 pandemic assisted tremendous numbers of people in need of extra help for their small business,” said U.S. Attorney David Estes. “Unfortunately, the lure of money also attracted con artists who attempted to enrich themselves by defrauding taxpayers during a national emergency, and they are being held accountable.”

Also in the news ...

SOUTH CAROLINA: A South Carolina woman has been sentenced to two years in federal prison for fraud relating to $1.2 million in coronavirus relief funds. Federal prosecutors said 39-year-old Bridgett Dorsey of Blythewood was sentenced after pleading guilty to tax fraud and fraud related to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act. Evidence showed that from April to August 2020, Dorsey fraudulently applied for and received $1.2 million through nine loans. Each of the loans had false information like overstated business revenues and inflated number of employees.

