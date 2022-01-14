Lincoln County is making plans to eliminate all but one precinct

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Lincoln County is getting ready to go from many polling stations down to just one.

“We are not trying to suppress any votes, were trying to make it better,” Walker Norman, chairman Lincoln County Commission.

The Lincoln County Commission is in support of the board of elections plan to close all but one voting precinct in the county.

“If I thought it was suppressing anybody’s vote, I’ll be the first one with opposition to it,” said Norman.

Norman says in the rural county, most citizens vote early.

“Lincoln County historically votes 60 percent of our people in early election,” he said.

He adds many of the precincts in use are not equipped for citizens to vote, with at least three precincts not meeting ADA requirements.

“We have seven precincts across the county most of them are inadequate, most of them are concrete buildings with no handicap facilities at all, no central heating and air.

Even though the commission is making valid points, some citizens are still pushing for their voices to be heard.

“This is 2022. This is the 21st century we should be doing everything in our power to make voting accessible and not less accessible,” said Denise Freeman, human rights activist.

Freeman says most people in her community have disabilities, fixed incomes, and do not have transportation to get to the Curry Colvin Recreation Center, the only polling location in the new plan.

“All we want is to be treated fair,” said Freeman.

The Lincoln County Board of Elections will be having a public meeting on Jan.19, at the Lincoln Center, if you would like to weigh in.

