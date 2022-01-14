Advertisement

Indiana man allegedly killed roommate with windshield fluid

This booking photo provided by the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office shows Thomas Holifield, 59,...
This booking photo provided by the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office shows Thomas Holifield, 59, who is charged with murder in the June 1, 2021, methanol poisoning death of 64-year-old Pamela Keltz, according to Michigan City, Ind., police and the LaPorte County coroner. Holifield allegedly killed his roommate by repeatedly spiking her beverages with windshield washer fluid because he felt she was disrespecting him by not approving of his heavy drinking, authorities said.(LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 5:04 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a northwest Indiana man allegedly killed his roommate by repeatedly spiking her beverages with windshield washer fluid because he felt she was disrespecting him by not approving of his heavy drinking.

Fifty-nine-year-old Thomas Holifield of Michigan City is charged with murder in the June 1 methanol poisoning death of 64-year-old Pamela Keltz.

The Times of Northwest Indiana reports that Keltz confessed on May 30 to poisoning Keltz, according to court records.

The records state that Holifield told officers he first tried to poison her by putting eye drops in a cup she drank soda from, but then began putting windshield washer fluid into her soda bottles.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyrone Hughes
Remains ID’d as Augusta man missing for 3 years
Cancel the BOLO on the Jeep Compass Trail Hawk.
Authorities find vehicle linked to slaying of 8-year-old
From left: Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan and Ahmaud Arbery
Ga. deputy suspended over online comment on Arbery
School bus generic
3 more county schools move to home learning, making 18 this week
South Carolina Highway Patrol
One person dies after two-vehicle crash in Edgefield County

Latest News

Library book shelf
Aiken County Library back open after 2-year renovation
The findings in Pima County provide yet another official rebuttal of former President Donald...
No charges for 151 Arizona votes vetted over fraud claims
New warming shelter opening at May Park Community Center
With cold weather coming, Augusta to open overnight shelter
Photo of Dr. Michael Amiridis, former UofSC Provost and presidential candidate.
Amiridis named 30th president of University of South Carolina