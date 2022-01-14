Advertisement

Former UofSC Provost named Presidential candidate

Photo of Dr. Michael Amiridis, former UofSC Provost and presidential candidate.
Photo of Dr. Michael Amiridis, former UofSC Provost and presidential candidate.(Univeristy of Illinois Chicago)
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 8:41 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The University of South Carolina has named a former Provost as a Presidential candidate.

Michael Amiridis, Ph.D., current Chancellor of the University of Illinois Chicago and former Provost of UofSC has been named as a candidate for President.

Dr. Amiridis will be participating in three virtual meet-and-greets with students and staff Friday.

The public is allowed to submit evaluations of Dr. Amiridis’s candidacy to the Board of Trustees by clicking here. The board encourages submissions to be done by 3 p.m. Friday.

Below are the virtual meetings:

To read more on Dr. Amiridis, click here.

