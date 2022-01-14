Advertisement

FIRST ALERT ISSUED | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Winter Weather Possible in Northern CSRA Sunday
By Riley Hale
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 3:10 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Skies will be mostly sunny today with afternoon highs in the upper 50s. Winds will be out of the northwest between 5-10 mph.

Saturday morning lows will be down in the mid-30s. Clouds will be increasing during the day Saturday as low pressure approaches from the west. We will stay dry during the day Saturday with highs in the upper 50s. Winds will be out of the east between 5-10 mph.

Precip Type
Precip Type(WRDW)

The forecast gets interesting with the potential for winter weather starting early Sunday between 1 AM and 9 PM. Rain chances start to increase Saturday night into Sunday as an area of low-pressure heads toward the region. Temperatures will be trying to drop to freezing late Saturday into Sunday, which means we could have some power and travel impacts if precipitation is falling with freezing temperatures. Right now it is trending as a potential freezing rain/rain event across the area for areas mainly north of I-20. We have issued a FIRST ALERT for areas along and north of I-20. Temperatures south of I-20 will likely stay above freezing all day Sunday and not see any significant impacts. Keep it here for updates.

First Alert Issued For Sunday
First Alert Issued For Sunday(WRDW)

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyrone Hughes
Remains ID’d as Augusta man missing for 3 years
Cancel the BOLO on the Jeep Compass Trail Hawk.
Authorities find vehicle linked to slaying of 8-year-old
From left: Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan and Ahmaud Arbery
Ga. deputy suspended over online comment on Arbery
South Carolina Highway Patrol
One person dies after two-vehicle crash in Edgefield County
School bus generic
3 more county schools move to home learning, making 18 this week

Latest News

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and other state officials brief the public on winter weather expected...
‘We’re preparing to the max’ for winter weather, Kemp says
South Carolina Department of Transportation crews are ready for winter weather.
Winter weather at home and on the road: What you should know
Columbia County Board of Education is voting to add some interesting classes to your child's...
Columbia County schools consider home learning in case of bad weather
Risk for Ice
Daily forecast | The latest from First Alert WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong