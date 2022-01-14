Advertisement

Deputies seek public’s help finding these two local suspects

Two Aiken County suspects wanted.
Two Aiken County suspects wanted.
By Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 3:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two suspects.

According to investigators, warrants have been obtained for Daniel Mckenley Watkins, 39 and April Breanna Watkins, 36.

Authorities say Daniel Watkins is wanted for ten counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor and April Watkins is wanted for three counts of unlawful conduct to a child.

MORE | Suspect held in murder of Augusta 8-year-old girl

Anyone with information, contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 648-6811. You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyrone Hughes
Remains ID’d as Augusta man missing for 3 years
Cancel the BOLO on the Jeep Compass Trail Hawk.
Authorities find vehicle linked to slaying of 8-year-old
From left: Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan and Ahmaud Arbery
Ga. deputy suspended over online comment on Arbery
School bus generic
3 more county schools move to home learning, making 18 this week
South Carolina Highway Patrol
One person dies after two-vehicle crash in Edgefield County

Latest News

Library book shelf
Aiken County Library back open after 2-year renovation
New warming shelter opening at May Park Community Center
With cold weather coming, Augusta to open overnight shelter
Photo of Dr. Michael Amiridis, former UofSC Provost and presidential candidate.
Amiridis named 30th president of University of South Carolina
Classroom generic
Schools release latest COVID stats in Richmond, Columbia counties
Aiken Library back open after renovations
Aiken Library back open after renovations