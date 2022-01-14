Deputies seek public’s help finding these two local suspects

AIKEN, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two suspects.

According to investigators, warrants have been obtained for Daniel Mckenley Watkins, 39 and April Breanna Watkins, 36.

Authorities say Daniel Watkins is wanted for ten counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor and April Watkins is wanted for three counts of unlawful conduct to a child.

Anyone with information, contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 648-6811. You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers.

