Columbia County schools consider home learning in case of bad weather

Columbia County Board of Education is voting to add some interesting classes to your child's school. (Source: WRDW)(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 11:18 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County School System told parents it may hold a home learning day if weather conditions require school closures.

The announcement was made Friday as the CSRA looks at the possibility of ice and snow moving into the region this weekend. However, school is already out Monday for the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

MORE | Winter weather at home and on the road: What you should know

“The Columbia County School District may decide to continue instruction on an inclement weather day through a Digital Learning Day,” the district said in a note to parents. “Administrators and teachers should be prepared to transition to a virtual environment as needed.”

What will digital learning look like? The district described it this way:

  • Teachers will provide recorded lessons and independent work. Students will complete activities and assignments within a defined time frame. Teachers will be available for support during the normal school hours.
  • Students will receive quality instruction on grade-level standards.
  • Students will access assignments through Google Classroom Coursework pages.

Parents were advised to check school web pages and/or newsletters for more information. Additional student and parent support resources will be available on the district web page and in the student portal.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER | Latest forecast from the news 12 team

The district’s parent portal makes it easier for parents to see assignments, including missing ones, the district said. It will also allow parents to access student information, including gradebook data, discipline, report cards, transcripts, calendars, and more.

Other questions and answers:

Will students who are learning digitally have a schedule for when they should be online? Yes, check with your school to learn more about your child’s specific schedule.

Will teachers take attendance? Yes, schools will take attendance. Attendance is based on students turning in their completed assignments.

Will power outages affect this requirement? If digital access is not available, the student will have two days from the day of return to complete the assignment(s).

