Arrest made in Ga. SUV theft that sparked Amber Alert

CLARKSTON, Ga. - Authorities have made an arrest in the Nov. 10 theft of a car while an Atlanta-area baby was inside, setting off an Amber Alert until the child was found safe.

After the theft, news media covered the case extensively until the 1-year-old Blaise Barnett of Clarkston was found safe in a driveway, inside a parked car.

Police said Friday an arrest had been Thursday in the case by Dekalb County school officers.

Dieu Doumdje is being housed at the Dekalb County Jail on a charge of theft by taking. Authorities were unsure whether further charges were pending.

Blaise’s parents said they were unloading groceries from the vehicle around 1 a.m. when they stepped inside for a few seconds. During that time, someone stole the SUV with Blaise inside.

Around two hours later, the SUV was found abandoned about two miles away. Neither Blaise nor his car seat were in it.

