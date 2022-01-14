Advertisement

Arrest made in Ga. SUV theft that sparked Amber Alert

Dieu Doumdje
Dieu Doumdje(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 10:46 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSTON, Ga. - Authorities have made an arrest in the Nov. 10 theft of a car while an Atlanta-area baby was inside, setting off an Amber Alert until the child was found safe.

After the theft, news media covered the case extensively until the 1-year-old Blaise Barnett of Clarkston was found safe in a driveway, inside a parked car.

Police said Friday an arrest had been Thursday in the case by Dekalb County school officers.

Blaise Barnett, 1, was taken along with the SUV he was riding in Wednesday. The SUV was...
Blaise Barnett, 1, was taken along with the SUV he was riding in Wednesday. The SUV was recovered. Blaise has not yet been found.

Dieu Doumdje is being housed at the Dekalb County Jail on a charge of theft by taking.  Authorities were unsure whether further charges were pending.

Blaise’s parents said they were unloading groceries from the vehicle around 1 a.m. when they stepped inside for a few seconds. During that time, someone stole the SUV with Blaise inside.

Around two hours later, the SUV was found abandoned about two miles away. Neither Blaise nor his car seat were in it.

From reports by WRDW/WAGT and WGCL/CBS46

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cancel the BOLO on the Jeep Compass Trail Hawk.
Authorities find vehicle linked to slaying of 8-year-old
Tyrone Hughes
Remains ID’d as Augusta man missing for 3 years
From left: Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan and Ahmaud Arbery
Ga. deputy suspended over online comment on Arbery
South Carolina Highway Patrol
One person dies after two-vehicle crash in Edgefield County
School bus generic
3 more county schools move to home learning, making 18 this week

Latest News

U.S. District Court, federal courthouse, Augusta, Ga.
Louisville woman gets federal prison for COVID-19 fraud
Thomas McDowell, 61, a North Carolina man has been arrested on suspicion of kidnapping and...
Bond denied for suspect in Guttierez case
In this Sept. 16, 2019, file photo, a Dominion Voting Systems voting machine is seen in Atlanta.
Fox News, others seek access to Ga. report on voting machines
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks during the State of the State on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, in...
Kemp goes big on spending, seeking $3B increase for Georgia