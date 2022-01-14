Aiken County Library back open after 2-year renovation

AIKEN, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - After a 2-year renovation project, the Aiken County Library is back in full force.

In the 1800s, the historic building used to be an old schoolhouse, and now it has a new look.

Carol Bond didn’t want to miss this. She brought her daughter, who got out of home-school early, to the reopening.

“Oh, wow,” she said.

“You know, my grandmother went to this school, when it was a school a long time ago and graduated from here, and it’s just exciting that this building is being reused, it’s not being thrown away,” said Bond.

“Aiken deserves a better library than we had, we have it now,” Bill Reynolds, president, friends of the Aiken County Public Library.”

Reynolds calls it the most exciting project he’s ever been involved with. He worked with the county government and community to make this happen.

“As a result of that we’ve been able to put together a 3-million-dollar modern library now for Aiken,” he said.

Bond is blown away, they’ve even got a Lego table.

“Oh my gosh this is so nice,” she said. “You’re gonna be wanting to come to the library even more now, aren’t you?” she asked her daughter.

After seeing it, she thinks this is so much nicer than what used to be here.

“We come pretty often, but I think we’ll be coming more,” she said.

If you want to check out the library, they’re open until 6 p.m. They’re closed on Sundays and will be closed on Jan. 17.

