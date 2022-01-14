Advertisement

Aiken County Library back open after 2-year renovation

By Will Volk
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 5:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - After a 2-year renovation project, the Aiken County Library is back in full force.

In the 1800s, the historic building used to be an old schoolhouse, and now it has a new look.

Carol Bond didn’t want to miss this. She brought her daughter, who got out of home-school early, to the reopening.

“Oh, wow,” she said.

MORE | Salvation Army collecting winterwear for those in need

“You know, my grandmother went to this school, when it was a school a long time ago and graduated from here, and it’s just exciting that this building is being reused, it’s not being thrown away,” said Bond.

“Aiken deserves a better library than we had, we have it now,” Bill Reynolds, president, friends of the Aiken County Public Library.”

Reynolds calls it the most exciting project he’s ever been involved with. He worked with the county government and community to make this happen.

“As a result of that we’ve been able to put together a 3-million-dollar modern library now for Aiken,” he said.

MORE | Black history sites in 5 Southern states to receive grants

Bond is blown away, they’ve even got a Lego table.

“Oh my gosh this is so nice,” she said. “You’re gonna be wanting to come to the library even more now, aren’t you?” she asked her daughter.

After seeing it, she thinks this is so much nicer than what used to be here.

“We come pretty often, but I think we’ll be coming more,” she said.

If you want to check out the library, they’re open until 6 p.m. They’re closed on Sundays and will be closed on Jan. 17.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyrone Hughes
Remains ID’d as Augusta man missing for 3 years
Cancel the BOLO on the Jeep Compass Trail Hawk.
Authorities find vehicle linked to slaying of 8-year-old
From left: Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan and Ahmaud Arbery
Ga. deputy suspended over online comment on Arbery
School bus generic
3 more county schools move to home learning, making 18 this week
South Carolina Highway Patrol
One person dies after two-vehicle crash in Edgefield County

Latest News

Local small business
Local businesses fight to keep doors open amid pandemic
UGA Alum
UGA Alum gets unexpected gift of a lifetime
Local Businesses
Local businesses fight to keep doors open
Winter Prep
River region prepares for possible winter weather
Fritz Mason, new Aiken High School assistant principal.
New assistant principal named at Aiken High School