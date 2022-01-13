Winter weather at home and on the road: What you should know

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With forecasts calling for a possible winter storm this weekend, public agencies are preparing in Georgia and South Carolina — and they want you to be ready, too.

The Georgia Department of Transportation said Thursday it’s actively preparing and coordinating brine operations, equipment and materials readiness and staffing plans by treating thousands of miles of interstates and state routes across north Georgia.

“We are monitoring the storm closely and adjusting response plans as needed,” said Georgia Transportation Commissioner Russell McMurry.

Across the Savannah River, the South Carolina Department of Transportation says it will use all available resources to ensure motorists are as safe as possible.

“Rest assured that SCDOT is preparing for a worst-case scenario and will begin pre-treating highways,” South Carolina Secretary of Transportation Christy Hall said.

ROADWAY RESOURCES GEORGIA: More than 2,000 employees on call, 50,316 tons of salt, 46,052 tons of gravel, 1.25 million gallons of brine on hand, 407 snow removal dump trucks. SOUTH CAROLINA: About 2,500 employees, 60,000 tons of salt, more than 525,000 gallons of brine and about 275,000 gallons of ice breaking chemicals.

In Georgia, brine treatments will begin Friday morning and continue through Saturday and into Sunday in preparation of potential freezing rain, ice, sleet and snow. As the storm evolves, the agency will continue to monitor conditions and will apply additional brine as well as salt and gravel, as needed.

Crews will prioritize treating interstates, state routes, bridges and overpasses.

In South Carolina, crews follow a designated plan in each county. Interstates are the first priority, followed by primary routes and areas near medical facilities and emergency shelters.

Employees work 12-hour shifts for pre-emptive ice treatments, snow plowing, and spreading salt and other materials to achieve safer, improved road conditions.

SCDOT workers in high-probability areas will shift to 24-hour operations throughout the duration of the storm, and winter storm operations will continue in impacted counties until roads are clear.

In both states, motorists are urged to avoid travel during winter weather.

If you must travel, use extreme caution, reduce speeds and stay clear of road crews performing clearing and de-icing operations. The treatment trucks can only travel 40 mph, so drivers are urged to stay back a safe distance.

Approach bridges and overpasses with extreme caution as they will accumulate ice first.

And be aware of black ice that can form on roads and bridges at night from melting snow.

“It is critical that motorists take this storm system very seriously and stay off the roads through the end of the event to give our crews the space needed to work,” McMurry said.

What you can do

The Augusta Fire Department and Emergency Management Agency as well as other sources offer this cold-weather advice:

Plan on being home and remaining there by late Saturday evening through Sunday.

If you must go out, give yourself extra time and drive at a safer and slower speed.

Keep space heaters at least three feet from anything flammable, plug them directly into an outlet or UL-certified power strip, and make sure they have an auto-shutoff if they tip over. Never use your oven to heat your home.

Have three days of supplies at home. Make sure you have flashlights, blankets, and any non-perishable foods and water.

Be sure not to use candles. These can be a fire hazard.

Use caution when around generators. Make sure you are following all the correct precautions when using them.

“The best thing people can do is to start preparing today for a day of potentially hazardous conditions,” Augusta Fire Chief/EMA Director Antonio Burden said.

