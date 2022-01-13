VIDEO: Police rescue men, woman from burning cars in two separate situations in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It was captured on police body cam video when police helped save two men and a woman from burning cars in two different situations in Charlotte.

On June 16, 2021, Officers Bradley Schwob and Parker Baxley arrived at the crash to find the entire front of one of the vehicles fully engulfed by fire.

As several people stood by watching, Officer Baxley told a bystander to help him drag an injured person lying on the ground to safety.

Officer Schwob then learned that there was a person still in the vehicle on the passenger side of the burning car.

Officers Schwob and Baxley pulled the man to safety, saving his life.

On July 2, 2021, Officer David Turner responded to a crash to find a burning vehicle with a woman trapped inside.

Officer Turner and two other drivers worked side-by-side to help bring the woman to safety.

One of the good Samaritans was able to finally pull her from the vehicle. The woman in the car had only minor injuries.

