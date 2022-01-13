Advertisement

University Hospital announces partnership with Augusta Tech

By Staff
Jan. 13, 2022
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - University Hospital made a special announcement Thursday on a partnership with Augusta Tech.

University is giving the college the use of its mostly unused Summerville campus for educating health sciences students from the college.

The college plans to move its entire health sciences program to the hospital on Wrightsboro Road that’s currently not being used for inpatients.

The hospital was used for a time for COVID patients, but those have been moved back to the main University Hospital campus due to problems staffing the Summerville hospital with nurses.

The nurse shortage is a problem that’s plaguing health care systems across the country, and leaders of University and Augusta Tech hope the partnership will help solve that problem.

The college said at Thursday’s announcement that is plans to graduate 200 nurses in five years and to double its allied health graduates each year, thanks to the partnership.

