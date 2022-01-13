Advertisement

Suspect from Birmingham, wanted for double homicide in Georgia, arrested in Arizona

Joshua Sanders arrested in Arizona
Joshua Sanders arrested in Arizona(U.S. Marshals Service)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 8:33 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
FLAGSTAFF, AZ. (WBRC) - U.S. Marshals announced on Wednesday that a man from Birmingham has been arrested in Arizona, after being accused of a double homicide in Georgia.

Authorities announced that Joshua Sanders was arrested on Wednesday in Flagstaff. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation believes Sanders was involved in a deadly shooting of two women on January 6th.

Authorities say Sanders was identified as the prime suspect in this shooting of an acquaintance and her mother after a domestic dispute. Authorities say Sanders then stole the victim’s car and left it in Birmingham, where it was abandoned.

Authorities say Sanders got on a bus in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Tuesday, headed to Los Angeles. On Wednesday, U.S. Marshals and the Flagstaff Police established surveillance at the Greyhound bus station. Sanders was identified exiting the bus and taken in the custody. Authorities say three guns were seized as evidence during the arrest.

Sanders is currently in custody and awaiting extradition back to Georgia.

