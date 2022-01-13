Search for man wanted in Thomas Co. deputy shootings stretches into third day

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The search for a man wanted in connection to the shooting of two Thomas County deputies continues for the third day.

Tyler Henderson is wanted in connection to the shootings.

There is a $10,000 reward for information leading to Henderson’s arrest. On Wednesday, Henderson was spotted in Meigs.

The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office said he is considered armed and dangerous.

At a Thursday briefing, Thomas County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Capt. Steve Jones said the scope of the search is still the same in trying to find Henderson.

Jones said there are 75-80 officers from several agencies across south Georgia taking part in the search.

“The outpouring of support has been amazing,” Jones said. “We would do the same thing. Any officer gets shot, we’re coming.”

Jones also said there is a dedicated tip line to call with information on Henderson’s whereabouts.

“We are getting quite a few tips come in. (We’re) needing help from outside. All tips can remain anonymous. (We’re) taking every call and thoroughly vetting everything that comes in,” Jones said.

Our WALB News 10′s team spoke with Henderson’s relatives who lives near the Ochlocknee command center.

“My wife is terrified I’ve been home all week from work because of it just because I don’t want them to be by themselves, just that one case he stops by here or something. He’s my cousin, I don’t think he would harm me but there’s no question what’s going through his mind or anything I mean I don’t know what’s going through his mind or anything I mean honestly I don’t know what he’s thinking right now” said Jared Trull.

Anyone with information on Henderson’s whereabouts is asked to call the tip line (229) 201-1222 or the Georgia Bureau of Investigation at (1-800) 597-8477.

