Advertisement

Search for man wanted in Thomas Co. deputy shootings stretches into third day

By WALB News Team
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 10:38 AM EST|Updated: Jan. 13, 2022 at 12:09 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The search for a man wanted in connection to the shooting of two Thomas County deputies continues for the third day.

Tyler Henderson is wanted in connection to the shootings.

There is a $10,000 reward for information leading to Henderson’s arrest. On Wednesday, Henderson was spotted in Meigs.

The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office said he is considered armed and dangerous.

At a Thursday briefing, Thomas County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Capt. Steve Jones said the scope of the search is still the same in trying to find Henderson.

Jones said there are 75-80 officers from several agencies across south Georgia taking part in the search.

“The outpouring of support has been amazing,” Jones said. “We would do the same thing. Any officer gets shot, we’re coming.”

Jones also said there is a dedicated tip line to call with information on Henderson’s whereabouts.

“We are getting quite a few tips come in. (We’re) needing help from outside. All tips can remain anonymous. (We’re) taking every call and thoroughly vetting everything that comes in,” Jones said.

Our WALB News 10′s team spoke with Henderson’s relatives who lives near the Ochlocknee command center.

“My wife is terrified I’ve been home all week from work because of it just because I don’t want them to be by themselves, just that one case he stops by here or something. He’s my cousin, I don’t think he would harm me but there’s no question what’s going through his mind or anything I mean I don’t know what’s going through his mind or anything I mean honestly I don’t know what he’s thinking right now” said Jared Trull.

Anyone with information on Henderson’s whereabouts is asked to call the tip line (229) 201-1222 or the Georgia Bureau of Investigation at (1-800) 597-8477.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyrone Hughes
Remains ID’d as Augusta man missing for 3 years
Cancel the BOLO on the Jeep Compass Trail Hawk.
Authorities find vehicle linked to slaying of 8-year-old
From left: Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan and Ahmaud Arbery
Ga. deputy suspended over online comment on Arbery
South Carolina Highway Patrol
One person dies after two-vehicle crash in Edgefield County
School bus generic
3 more county schools move to home learning, making 18 this week

Latest News

On Thursday, the university announced it would be forgiving $9.8 million in student debts using...
SC State cancels classes after computer network outage
South Carolina Department of Transportation crews are ready for winter weather.
Winter weather at home and on the road: What you should know
South Carolina Statehouse
S.C. Statehouse roundup: Bill aims to make it easier for hospitals to open
Georgia and South Carolina will be getting federal funds for bridges.
Ga., S.C. to get nearly $500M for bridges under infrastructure law
DeAndre Robinson
Suspect arrested for killing 5-year-old in Jasper County