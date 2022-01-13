Schools grapple with COVID-related teacher absences

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - While the case counts are similar, Columbia County has not sent any students to learn from home.

Columbia County mainly follows the recommendations of the state. Exposure must be direct or close contact without a mask, then you quarantine for 5 days, no symptoms, and return after 5 days with a mask.

If you’re exposed outside of 3 feet, you can return to school if you wear a mask and monitor symptoms.

Richmond County follows the CDCs. Exposure is within 6 feet, quarantine 5 days unless you’re boosted or had your second shot within 6 months.

So as they transition to at-home learning because of teacher-related absences—

“5-day window that gives the school a chance to reset, get the bulk of their teachers who have been absent or required to be absent from work return to the school safely,” said Lynthia Ross, Richmond County School chief public relations officer.

They clean and sanitize, give time to get test results, and quarantine and isolate.

However, the transition still isn’t perfect.

Nafeesa Young is indifferent, she wants fewer interruptions, but she wants to make sure her 5-year-old daughter and 10-year-old son with autism and lung disease are safe.

“Just we’re out of luck. *her daughter interrupts* That’s what it’s like to work at home. That’s the five-year-old,” said Young.

Ultimately the districts and Young are trusting you to make the safest decision for your kids and others by keeping them home when they are sick.

“You know parents have to they have to get one board we have to think about other people’s children you know,” she said.

