Salvation Army collecting winterwear for those in need

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Salvation Army of Augusta is collecting coats for the homeless and those at risk of homelessness in the Augusta area.

The organization’s winter coat drive is taking place in January and February.

“Our founder, William Booth, once said that it is impossible to comfort men’s hearts with the love of God when their feet are perishing with cold,” said Capt. Jonathan Raymer, Augusta-area commander. “Right now, we want to keep people warm. We need to get coats to our neighbors.”

Items needed for the drive include gently used or new coats, hats, gloves, scarves, socks and miscellaneous winter outerwear.

The Salvation Army of Augusta will be accepting donations of these items and money at all of its locations until Feb. 7. All donations will stay local and are tax-deductible.

Drop-off addresses:

Kroc Center service desk, 1833 Broad St, Augusta

Center of Hope service desk, 1384 Greene St, Augusta

Salvation Army store, 1751 Knox Ave, North Augusta

Salvation Army store, 2231 Harrison Road Southeast, Thomson

Salvation Army donation center, 3715 Benchmark Drive, Augusta

