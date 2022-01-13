Advertisement

Remains ID’d as Augusta man missing for 3 years

Caption
By Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 11:15 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three years after Tyrone Hughes disappeared, his family in Augusta finally has some closure, but the news isn’t what they hoped for.

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office says some remains found in Briar Creek have been identified as his — and authorities consider the case a homicide.

CRIME | Authorities find vehicle linked to slaying of 8-year-old

Investigators were notified at 7 p.m. Tuesday of information about the remains that were found within the 4700 block of Story Mill Road in August 2019.

Investigators received information from the Center of Human Identification on a DNA match identifying the remains as those of the missing man.

Hughes had not been seen since Dec. 9, 2018, by family or friends.

The Augusta father was 31 years old when he vanished on Dec. 9, 2018.

For years, his cousin Keisha Williams prayed for the safe return of the cousin she calls her sidekick.

When Hughes disappeared, he was living from house to house, staying with friends or family members.

But he always kept in touch, especially with Williams, and especially on social media.

So when she didn’t hear from him for several days in early December 2018, Williams sensed something was wrong.

“He’d go that long and not talk to other people, but he’d never done that to me,” she said.

“That was my sidekick; it’s always us.”

She described him as a jack of all trades who could take a car apart and put it back together.

“If anyone asked him to do something, he would do it,” Williams said, “especially to a vehicle.”

The holidays were tough without him, Williams said

“I just wish I could hear his voice again,” Williams told News 12, her own voice breaking.

“I hurt for my family and for other people who are missing.”

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Antoine Rodrigues Redfield, 21, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Devonte Juanye...
Details emerge about 3 stopped in 8-year-old’s slaying investigation
Cancel the BOLO on the Jeep Compass Trail Hawk.
Authorities find vehicle linked to slaying of 8-year-old
Waynesboro shooting leaves 23-year-old man dead
South Carolina Highway Patrol
One person dies after crash in Edgefield County
Louis Dipofi
Son charged with neglect in death of 89-year-old

Latest News

Georgia's Stetson Bennett celebrates after the College Football Playoff championship football...
Georgia National Championship celebration, parade set for Saturday
Multiple law enforcement agencies search for Tyler Henderson.
Thomas County deputies set up dedicated tipline for Henderson manhunt
University Hospital Summerville
Augusta Tech to to use vacant Summerville hospital for training
LIVE: Civil rights attorney, family call for charges in Sutherland death