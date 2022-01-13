Remains ID’d as Augusta man missing for 3 years

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three years after Tyrone Hughes disappeared, his family in Augusta finally has some closure, but the news isn’t what they hoped for.

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office says some remains found in Briar Creek have been identified as his — and authorities consider the case a homicide.

Investigators were notified at 7 p.m. Tuesday of information about the remains that were found within the 4700 block of Story Mill Road in August 2019.

Investigators received information from the Center of Human Identification on a DNA match identifying the remains as those of the missing man.

Hughes had not been seen since Dec. 9, 2018, by family or friends.

HOW TO HELP Anyone with information is asked to call the Burke County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at 706-554-6633 or 706-554-2133. Callers can remain anonymous.

The Augusta father was 31 years old when he vanished on Dec. 9, 2018.

For years, his cousin Keisha Williams prayed for the safe return of the cousin she calls her sidekick.

When Hughes disappeared, he was living from house to house, staying with friends or family members.

But he always kept in touch, especially with Williams, and especially on social media.

So when she didn’t hear from him for several days in early December 2018, Williams sensed something was wrong.

“He’d go that long and not talk to other people, but he’d never done that to me,” she said.

“That was my sidekick; it’s always us.”

She described him as a jack of all trades who could take a car apart and put it back together.

“If anyone asked him to do something, he would do it,” Williams said, “especially to a vehicle.”

The holidays were tough without him, Williams said

“I just wish I could hear his voice again,” Williams told News 12, her own voice breaking.

“I hurt for my family and for other people who are missing.”

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.